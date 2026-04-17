Etoro's AI Investing Companion Tori Gets Real-Time X Intelligence, Powered By Grok 4.2

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April, 2026 – Trading and investing platform eToro, today announced the relaunch of Tori, its AI investing companion, introducing three major upgrades: persistent memory, real-time market sentiment from X powered by Grok 4.2, and the ability to create and manage user-defined AI-driven Agent Portfolios entirely through conversation.

The relaunch marks a significant step in eToro's strategy to embed artificial intelligence at the core of the investing experience.

Real-time market sentiment from X via Grok 4.2

Through an expanded integration with X, Tori delivers live market sentiment directly from the platform, powered by Grok 4.2. Users can ask about any asset, trend or breaking news event and receive real-time insights drawn from X, including evolving sentiment and market reactions. What previously required monitoring multiple feeds and social platforms can now be accessed through a single question inside eToro.

xAI commented:“Financial conversations move fast. When major investors disclose positions, an analyst flags a macro shift, or retail sentiment turns on a major asset, the signal is on X first. eToro's Tori now captures that signal in real time.”

Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of eToro, said:“By integrating Grok 4.2 directly into Tori, we are bringing the pulse of the market to everyday investors. Translating real-time sentiment into structured intelligence that investors can use immediately. We believe this is a powerful step forward in combining community insight with trusted execution.”

eToro has previously partnered with X around financial market access and education, and this integration deepens that collaboration by embedding real-time X intelligence directly within the investing workflow.

Persistent memory: investing that builds with you

Tori now features persistent memory across sessions. It remembers a user's portfolio, interests, prior conversations and activity patterns, picking up where the last interaction ended. The longer it is used, the more contextual and personalised the experience becomes, transforming Tori from a reactive tool into a continuous investing companion.

Agent Portfolios: from insight to execution via conversation:

As part of its broader AI-first strategy, eToro has introduced Agent Portfolios, dedicated sub-portfolios within an eToro account, built specifically for AI-driven trading.

Users can create a separate portfolio, allocate a defined amount of capital, connect an AI agent via a scoped API key, and define clear operating parameters – all through natural conversation with Tori. Once activated, the AI agent executes strategies within that portfolio only, while the user's main portfolio remains fully under their direct control.

Agent Portfolios remove the technical barrier to deploying AI-driven strategies, making what was previously the domain of quantitative specialists accessible to any eToro user.

Yoni Assia added:“Agent Portfolios provide a structured way to experiment with intelligent portfolio automation in a controlled environment. This is not about replacing investors. It is about extending their capabilities, enabling them to deploy AI-driven strategies safely, transparently and on their own terms.”

A new standard for AI-powered investing:

With the relaunch, Tori moves from a question-and-answer assistant to a proactive investing layer that understands a user's context, tracks real-time market developments, surfaces relevant insights, and enables immediate action. Together, these capabilities represent a new benchmark for what investors should expect from an AI investing companion.

The survey, commissioned by the trading and investing platform eToro, sampled 1,000 retail investors residing in the UAE. The survey was conducted from March 13, 2026 – March 26, 2026 and carried out by research company Appinio. Retail investors were defined as self-directed or advised and had to hold at least one investment product including shares, bonds, funds, investment or equivalent. They did not need to be eToro users.

About eToro:

eToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers:

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

CFDs are leveraged and speculative products intended for investors who understand the risks involved. Due to leverage, losses can occur rapidly and you may lose all of your invested capital.

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eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)'s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Its registered office and its principal place of business is at Office 207 and 208, 15th Floor Floor, Al Sarab Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).