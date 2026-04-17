Opposition's Stand On Women's Quota Exposes Hypocrisy: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday criticised the Opposition, saying its resistance to the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill had exposed whose interests it truly serves.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Fadnavis said the Opposition had a historic opportunity to support women's empowerment but failed to do so.

“Absolute shame. The entire nation watched the Opposition's hypocrisy today. They had a historic chance to stand with our #NariShakti, and they failed. Women empowerment, for them, exists only in speeches and slogans. They chose politics over progress,” he wrote.

He added that the Opposition's resistance to the Bill had revealed its priorities and asserted that women across the country were watching.

“The women of India are watching -- and they will not forget this,” he said.

Fadnavis further said that for his party, women's empowerment was not limited to speeches but remained a commitment.

“We will be on the streets from tomorrow and ensure every right, every justice, every honour to our Nari Shakti,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also criticised the Opposition, terming the development“extremely unfortunate”.

He alleged that the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies had adopted an anti-women stance to prevent representation of women from poor, tribal, backward and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities in Parliament.

Shinde said the move would be remembered as a“black day” and claimed that the Opposition's stand had exposed its approach towards women's empowerment.

BJP MP and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that the Opposition's“stubborn and unwarranted” stand had created hurdles in what he described as a constructive effort.

He alleged that despite the Centre providing answers to concerns raised, Opposition parties chose to prioritise political considerations over the interests of women.

“Providing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is not just a political agenda for us; it is a firm resolve,” he said, expressing confidence that the goal would eventually be realised.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal defended the Opposition's stand, alleging that the Centre attempted to link women's reservation with delimitation to delay its implementation.

He said the Congress had consistently demanded that reservation be implemented from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and opposed what he termed an attempt to alter the federal structure under the guise of reforms.

Sapkal claimed that the Opposition's unity in the Lok Sabha had prevented changes that could affect the constitutional and electoral framework.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut termed the developments a setback for the government, alleging that the Bill was a political move that failed in Parliament.

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also criticised the BJP, saying the government needed to clarify the implementation of women's reservation instead of making political statements.