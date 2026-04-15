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Israel Demands End to Iran Uranium Enrichment, Downplays Lebanon Dispute
(MENAFN) According to reports, Israel has called for a complete halt to uranium enrichment in Iran and the removal of existing enriched materials from the country, while also stating that it sees “no fundamental disputes” with Lebanon.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made the remarks during a press conference in Jerusalem alongside Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, stressing that Israel would not accept Iran developing nuclear weapons.
“Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons,” he said, urging the international community to take a firm position against what he described as Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
He also claimed that recent military actions involving Israel and the US had significantly weakened Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.
According to reports, Saar reiterated demands that Iran halt all domestic uranium enrichment and transfer existing enriched material out of the country, arguing that diplomatic negotiations have so far failed to produce meaningful progress.
His comments come amid renewed international efforts to restart negotiations between Tehran and Washington following an inconclusive round of talks recently held in Pakistan.
Iran and its allies have repeatedly maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful, rejecting allegations that it is pursuing nuclear weapons.
On Lebanon, Saar said that tensions are primarily linked to the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons presence, according to reports.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made the remarks during a press conference in Jerusalem alongside Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, stressing that Israel would not accept Iran developing nuclear weapons.
“Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons,” he said, urging the international community to take a firm position against what he described as Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
He also claimed that recent military actions involving Israel and the US had significantly weakened Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.
According to reports, Saar reiterated demands that Iran halt all domestic uranium enrichment and transfer existing enriched material out of the country, arguing that diplomatic negotiations have so far failed to produce meaningful progress.
His comments come amid renewed international efforts to restart negotiations between Tehran and Washington following an inconclusive round of talks recently held in Pakistan.
Iran and its allies have repeatedly maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful, rejecting allegations that it is pursuing nuclear weapons.
On Lebanon, Saar said that tensions are primarily linked to the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons presence, according to reports.
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