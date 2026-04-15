7-Year-Old Boy's Body Recovered From Well In Jharkhand's Koderma, Family Alleges Abduction And Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Koderma, April 15 (IANS) In a deeply disturbing incident, the body of a seven-year-old boy was recovered from a well in Jharkhand's Koderma district, with his family alleging that he was abducted from his home and brutally murdered by unidentified persons.

The incident, reported from Gharbariyabar village under the Domchanch police station limits, has sparked widespread outrage and grief in the locality.

The deceased child has been identified as Aryan Kumar, son of Pawan Yadav. According to family members, Aryan was sleeping alongside his mother and sister inside their house on Tuesday night when the incident took place. It is alleged that during the night, an unknown individual stealthily entered the house and kidnapped the child without alerting anyone.

The family discovered Aryan missing early Wednesday morning, triggering panic and a frantic search operation by relatives and villagers. After hours of searching, the child's body was found floating in a well located approximately 100 metres from the house. The grim discovery left the family devastated and plunged the village into mourning.

Area residents gathered in large numbers at the spot as news of the incident spread. With the help of villagers, the body was eventually retrieved from the well. The sight of the young boy's lifeless body led to heart-wrenching scenes, with inconsolable family members breaking down in grief.

Police from Domchanch station reached the scene soon after being informed and took custody of the body for further examination. Officials said that prima facie, the case appears to involve abduction followed by murder, though the exact circumstances and motive behind the crime are yet to be established. Investigators have begun questioning family members and other individuals in connection with the case.

The incident has created a tense atmosphere in the village, with residents demanding swift action against those responsible. In response, police have intensified patrolling in the area and assured that all angles are being thoroughly probed to ensure justice is served.