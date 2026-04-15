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UN Chief Warns Erosion of International Law Amid Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN) According to reports, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Tuesday that respect for international law is weakening around the world, particularly amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and said this trend risks increasing instability and conflict.
Speaking at a press briefing at UN headquarters in New York, Guterres said global rules governing the use of force and conduct during hostilities are being widely ignored.
“Around the world, and starkly in the Middle East, respect for international law is being trampled,” he said, adding that “rules governing the use of force and the conduct of hostilities are ignored.”
He described international law as essential for global stability, warning that without it, mistrust and conflict could intensify.
“Without it, instability spreads, mistrust deepens, and conflicts spiral out of control,” he said.
According to reports, he stressed that there is no military solution to the ongoing crisis and urged continued diplomatic engagement.
“There is no military solution to this crisis,” he said, adding that “peace agreements require persistent engagement and political will.”
He also called for the continuation of ceasefire arrangements and emphasized the importance of protecting global maritime rights.
“And international navigational rights and freedoms, including in the Strait of Hormuz, must be respected by all parties,” he said.
When asked about potential diplomatic developments, Guterres said there were strong indications that negotiations between the United States and Iran could resume, referencing recent discussions with regional officials, including Pakistan’s deputy prime minister.
Speaking at a press briefing at UN headquarters in New York, Guterres said global rules governing the use of force and conduct during hostilities are being widely ignored.
“Around the world, and starkly in the Middle East, respect for international law is being trampled,” he said, adding that “rules governing the use of force and the conduct of hostilities are ignored.”
He described international law as essential for global stability, warning that without it, mistrust and conflict could intensify.
“Without it, instability spreads, mistrust deepens, and conflicts spiral out of control,” he said.
According to reports, he stressed that there is no military solution to the ongoing crisis and urged continued diplomatic engagement.
“There is no military solution to this crisis,” he said, adding that “peace agreements require persistent engagement and political will.”
He also called for the continuation of ceasefire arrangements and emphasized the importance of protecting global maritime rights.
“And international navigational rights and freedoms, including in the Strait of Hormuz, must be respected by all parties,” he said.
When asked about potential diplomatic developments, Guterres said there were strong indications that negotiations between the United States and Iran could resume, referencing recent discussions with regional officials, including Pakistan’s deputy prime minister.
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