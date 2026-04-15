PM Modi Lists 9 'Convictions' At K'taka Event, Calls For Water Conservation, Promoting Swadeshi, Healthy Living

MENAFN - IANS) Mandya, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday outlined nine key“convictions” for citizens while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Bhairavaikya Mandir at Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthan Math in Srikshetra Adichunchanagiri in Karnataka's Mandya district.

Emphasising the importance of water conservation, the Prime Minister said the Mandya region, blessed by the Cauvery River, understands the value of water and urged people to adopt responsible usage and conservation practices.

In his second appeal, he encouraged people to plant trees in the name of their mothers, noting that millions across the country have already taken up such initiatives. He called for greater participation in afforestation efforts.

Highlighting cleanliness as a collective responsibility, PM Modi said maintaining hygiene in religious places, public spaces, villages, and cities is a shared duty of all citizens.

On economic self-reliance, he stressed the need to promote swadeshi and Atmanirbharta by using Indian-made products and supporting domestic industries, while adopting a“global to local” approach.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to explore the country and promote domestic tourism, stating that understanding India's diversity contributes to national unity and development.

Addressing farmers, he appealed for a gradual shift towards chemical-free organic farming, underlining its importance for sustainable agriculture and public health.

Speaking on food habits, the Prime Minister referred to the presence of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda at the event and highlighted the nutritional value of traditional foods like ragi mudde. He encouraged the younger generation to include millets in their diets and cautioned against rising obesity, suggesting a 10 per cent reduction in cooking oil consumption.

His eighth appeal focused on adopting yoga, sports, and fitness as integral parts of daily life, while the ninth emphasised the importance of service-mindedness. He said helping those in need strengthens society and fosters collective progress.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that adopting these nine convictions with sincerity would contribute to the development of Karnataka and the nation.

Describing Mandya as the“land of sugar”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the region is known not only for the sweetness of its sugarcane but also for the warmth and hospitality of its people, which leaves a lasting impression on visitors.