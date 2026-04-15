2 RJD Spokesperson Booked In Noida Violence, Over Alleged Attempt To Spread Misinformation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Amid the continuing stir in Noida's Phase 2 area, an alleged link to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) surfaced on Wednesday, with Noida police booking two party spokespersons over charges of spreading misinformation on social media.

According to officials, Priyanka Bharti and Kanchana Yadav – two RJD leading spokespersons and also well-known TV faces, have been named in the FIR lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

The case pertains to the circulation of 'misleading' content during the labour unrest, which saw multiple incidents of vandalism and arson.

Noida Police, in its FIR, has said that the video purportedly shared by the duo on social media, was projected as the one from Noida stir but it was actually from an incident in Madhya Pradesh. The video clip reportedly showed police detaining an intoxicated individual, but was falsely circulated as an incident involving workers in Noida.

Authorities believe that the misleading posts contributed to confusion among the public and labourers, damaging the image of the police and potentially inciting unrest. The FIR notes that such actions may have been intended to provoke tension and disturb law and order.

Officials are now investigating the broader network behind the dissemination of such 'misleading and misguiding' content and examining multiple social media handles over alleged attempts to fan disturbance.

The development comes amid a crackdown following violent protests by workers in parts of Noida, where incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson were reported.

Police have urged people not to share unverified information online and warned of strict action against those found spreading rumours or attempting to incite violence through social media platforms.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam chaired a meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors associated with various industrial units, where it was decided that strict action, including blacklisting and licence cancellation, would be taken against agencies linked to any unruly behaviour by their personnel.

The meeting was convened to ensure full compliance with government guidelines across the district and maintain industrial peace amid ongoing labour-related concerns.

Addressing the participants, the District Magistrate emphasised the crucial role played by outsourcing agencies and contractors in the functioning of industries and in generating employment opportunities, according to an official statement.