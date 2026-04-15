Tennant Extends Brain Corp Alliance With 10 New Robotic Products Planned Within Two Years

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Tennant Company has announced a“significant evolution” in its long-standing relationship with Brain Corp, signing a three-year exclusivity extension for next-generation robotic floor care, accelerating new product development with plans to release 10 new products within 24 months, and simplifying the customer buying experience.

Together, these actions support the growth of Tennant's strategic focus on robotic cleaning and reinforce the company's commitment to build its autonomous equipment portfolio into a $250 million business by 2028.

This evolution builds on the formation of the Tennant Company Robotics team, a dedicated venture that consolidates resources across sales, research and development, product management, customer success, and technical support into a single, vertically integrated organization focused exclusively on robotics.

By aligning strategy, execution, and customer engagement under one organization, Tennant is strengthening robotics as a core growth engine and advancing its strategic focus on robotics- and technology-led solutions that solve real-world problems.

Under this model, Tennant and Brain Corp are optimizing their complementary strengths to accelerate market adoption. Tennant leads as the face to the customer, focusing on core cleaning technology and equipment design, solution integration, direct sales, service, and lifecycle support through its global ecosystem.

Concurrently, Brain Corp drives the foundational autonomy platform, advancing the AI, spatial intelligence and software ecosystem that powers Tennant's robotic portfolio.

This enables deeper technical alignment, faster innovation cycles, and a more seamless end-to-end customer experience, including a simplified buying model that delivers one integrated solution at a competitive price, aligned with how customers want to purchase, deploy, and support autonomous cleaning at scale.

This evolution further strengthens Tennant's differentiated approach to robotics by combining its more than 150-year legacy of cleaning equipment expertise, globally recognized brand, and worldwide direct sales, distribution, and service network with Brain Corp's best-in-class autonomous navigation platform, BrainOS.

“This is an exciting time for Tennant Company and our customers. This next phase reflects how far we've come – and where we're going,” said Dave Huml, president and CEO of Tennant Company.

“By accelerating our product roadmap, and simplifying how customers buy autonomous cleaning solutions, we are reinforcing Tennant's leadership in robotics. This evolution strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated, AI-enabled solutions that solve real customer problems and create long-term value.”

As part of the agreement, Tennant and Brain Corp are deepening collaboration between their respective research and development teams to dramatically accelerate innovation.

This closer integration enables faster product development cycles and execution against a robust roadmap of next-generation robotic product introductions while maintaining the standards customers expect from a leading global brand.

“Tennant has demonstrated what it takes to take autonomy from innovation to enterprise-scale deployment,” said David Pinn, CEO of Brain Corp.

“This next phase builds on that momentum, enabling faster innovation while continuing to deliver the enterprise-grade autonomy, data security, safety, and performance businesses expect.”

Together, the exclusivity extension and the expansion of Tennant Company Robotics mark a key milestone in Tennant Company's journey to reinvent itself as a robotics and technology company built for the future.

By leveraging its heritage while investing in autonomy, software, and vertically integrated execution, Tennant is positioning itself to lead the next generation of cleaning solutions and deliver sustainable growth for customers and shareholders.