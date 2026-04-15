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Trump, Modi Hold Talks on Mideast, Urge Stability in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation on Tuesday focused on developments in the Middle East, with both leaders stressing the importance of ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure, according to reports.
Modi shared on the US social media platform X that he received a call from Trump and described him as a friend.
“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump,” Modi wrote.
He added that the two leaders reviewed the situation in the Middle East and highlighted the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz “open and secure.”
“We committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas,” he said.
According to reports, the call marked the first direct communication between the two leaders since a two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 between Iran and the US, following a US-Israeli military campaign in Iran that reportedly resulted in more than 3,300 deaths since late February.
The talks also came after recent negotiations in Pakistan aimed at reaching a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran failed to produce a deal over the weekend.
Later developments included an announcement by the US president of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which reportedly took effect on Monday at 1400 GMT.
Modi shared on the US social media platform X that he received a call from Trump and described him as a friend.
“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump,” Modi wrote.
He added that the two leaders reviewed the situation in the Middle East and highlighted the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz “open and secure.”
“We committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas,” he said.
According to reports, the call marked the first direct communication between the two leaders since a two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 between Iran and the US, following a US-Israeli military campaign in Iran that reportedly resulted in more than 3,300 deaths since late February.
The talks also came after recent negotiations in Pakistan aimed at reaching a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran failed to produce a deal over the weekend.
Later developments included an announcement by the US president of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which reportedly took effect on Monday at 1400 GMT.
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