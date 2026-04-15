ISL: Sanchez's Red Card Revoked, Makes Him Available For Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal Match

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Bengaluru FC's appeal against the suspension of Braian Sanchez was successful, which makes him available for the match against East Bengal on Thursday, the Indian Super League club said on Wednesday.

In the 34th minute of the match against Kerala Blasters, Sanchez was shown a straight red by the referee following an altercation with Matias Hernandez, leaving the Blues with 10 men for the remainder of the game, which they lost 1-2.

"Bengaluru FC confirm that the appeal against the red card shown to Braian Sanchez during the fixture against Kerala Blasters FC has been successful on grounds of wrongful dismissal," Bengaluru FC said in a statement.

"Following a review by the All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee, the red card has been rescinded and changed to a yellow card.

As a result, Braian Sanchez will be available for selection in our next fixture against East Bengal FC.

"The Club thanks the Committee for its consideration and due process in reviewing the incident. Bengaluru FC will not be making any further comment on the matter," it added.

With 10 men on the pitch, BFC kept battling through the second half, but Bertomeu opened up space for him, with slick feet, to beat Bheke, and put one beyond Gurpreet to equalise for KBFC in the 60th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Bengaluru FC, as Franchu made a determined run down the right-flank, to cut into the box, and squeeze one past Gurpreet at the near post from an acute angle to give KBFC the lead in the 78th minute.

Despite BFC's wave after wave of attack, the numerical disadvantage meant, KBFC registered their first win of the season.

Bengaluru FC are fifth in the standings with four wins after eight rounds.