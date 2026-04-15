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DHF Capital S.A. and Tauro Markets Advance Structured PAMM Investment Offering for Professional and High-Net-Worth Investors
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Luxembourg, 14th April 2026 - DHF Capital S.A. is pleased to announce that the Luxembourg-based securitization company has strengthened its long-standing strategic collaboration with Tauro Markets, a leading provider of multi-asset investments, to further develop an already solid relationship. Going forward, this collaboration will focus on supporting Tauro Markets in the development of its managed account solutions, including PAMM (Percentage Allocation Management Module) offerings.
Understanding the PAMM Structure and Investor Offering
DHF Capital S.A. will contribute market insight and strategic expertise in an advisory capacity, with Tauro Markets exclusively responsible for the launch, operation, and management of the PAMM accounts. The key advantage of PAMM is that it allows investors to access active trading strategies without direct day-to-day involvement, while maintaining visibility and control over their allocation. This approach is particularly relevant for high-net-worth individuals and professional investors looking to diversify into actively managed strategies, without the operational complexity of direct trading.
The Partnership Structure
This structure reflects the continued evolution of a long-standing relationship between the two firms, built on complementary strengths. Tauro Markets was the natural partner for this initiative — combining a regulated infrastructure, proven execution technology, and an established global client base with the institutional-level strategic expertise that DHF Capital S.A. brings in structured financial solutions and trading strategy development. Together, these capabilities create a managed account offering that is both operationally robust and accessible to professional investors at scale.
The partnership is centred on strengthening access to professionally managed and passive-style investment solutions, aligning with increasing demand from investors seeking simplified exposure to financial markets, while maintaining transparency and flexibility through established trading platforms.
Tauro Markets continues to integrate these strategic enhancements within its broader multi-asset ecosystem, which includes Copy Trading, advanced execution capabilities, and a technology-driven trading environment.
Bas Kooijman, CEO and Founder of DHF Capital S.A., remarked:
"Our relationship with Tauro Markets has developed organically over time, and this next phase reflects a shared focus on strengthening how managed trading solutions are structured and delivered. By combining strategic insight with a technology-driven platform, we are contributing to a more refined and accessible investment offering for our valued clients."
Alexander-Wilhelm Oelfke, CEO, Tauro Markets, added:
"Our collaboration with DHF Capital S.A. has become an important part of how we continue to evolve our product offering. Their strategic input and market expertise allow us to take a more structured and considered approach to developing managed account solutions, particularly as client expectations continue to shift toward more transparent, accessible, and performance-driven models."
Beyond financial markets, the relationship between DHF Capital S.A. and Tauro Markets reflects a shared set of values. Both firms are involved in the Rid4Kids initiative in the Netherlands, supporting research into rare metabolic diseases — a commitment that speaks to the character of the organisations behind this partnership.
For professional investors and intermediaries seeking a structured, transparent route into actively managed trading strategies, this collaboration represents a clear opportunity — backed by regulated infrastructure, proven technology, and institutional-grade strategic input.
Understanding the PAMM Structure and Investor Offering
DHF Capital S.A. will contribute market insight and strategic expertise in an advisory capacity, with Tauro Markets exclusively responsible for the launch, operation, and management of the PAMM accounts. The key advantage of PAMM is that it allows investors to access active trading strategies without direct day-to-day involvement, while maintaining visibility and control over their allocation. This approach is particularly relevant for high-net-worth individuals and professional investors looking to diversify into actively managed strategies, without the operational complexity of direct trading.
The Partnership Structure
This structure reflects the continued evolution of a long-standing relationship between the two firms, built on complementary strengths. Tauro Markets was the natural partner for this initiative — combining a regulated infrastructure, proven execution technology, and an established global client base with the institutional-level strategic expertise that DHF Capital S.A. brings in structured financial solutions and trading strategy development. Together, these capabilities create a managed account offering that is both operationally robust and accessible to professional investors at scale.
The partnership is centred on strengthening access to professionally managed and passive-style investment solutions, aligning with increasing demand from investors seeking simplified exposure to financial markets, while maintaining transparency and flexibility through established trading platforms.
Tauro Markets continues to integrate these strategic enhancements within its broader multi-asset ecosystem, which includes Copy Trading, advanced execution capabilities, and a technology-driven trading environment.
Bas Kooijman, CEO and Founder of DHF Capital S.A., remarked:
"Our relationship with Tauro Markets has developed organically over time, and this next phase reflects a shared focus on strengthening how managed trading solutions are structured and delivered. By combining strategic insight with a technology-driven platform, we are contributing to a more refined and accessible investment offering for our valued clients."
Alexander-Wilhelm Oelfke, CEO, Tauro Markets, added:
"Our collaboration with DHF Capital S.A. has become an important part of how we continue to evolve our product offering. Their strategic input and market expertise allow us to take a more structured and considered approach to developing managed account solutions, particularly as client expectations continue to shift toward more transparent, accessible, and performance-driven models."
Beyond financial markets, the relationship between DHF Capital S.A. and Tauro Markets reflects a shared set of values. Both firms are involved in the Rid4Kids initiative in the Netherlands, supporting research into rare metabolic diseases — a commitment that speaks to the character of the organisations behind this partnership.
For professional investors and intermediaries seeking a structured, transparent route into actively managed trading strategies, this collaboration represents a clear opportunity — backed by regulated infrastructure, proven technology, and institutional-grade strategic input.
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