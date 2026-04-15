Poila Baisakh: Give 'Ram' A Chance, Says Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram

As people celebrate the Bengali New Year Poila Baisakh, amid the poll fervour, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP candidate Suvendhu Adhikari on Wednesday participated in 'Prabhat Pheri' (early morning procession) in Nandigram.

After being welcomed by a large crowd with garlands in Nandigram, Adhikari appealed for people to "give a Ram a chance" in the upcoming Assembly elections, saying that it is time for a change after 15 years of 'thieves' ruling the state, taking a jibe at TMC without naming them. "Thieves ruled for 15 years. The Left ruled for 35 years. Give 'Ram' a chance once," Adhikari told reporters here.

Meanwhile in Hoogly, BJP leader Smriti Zubin Irani holds a roadshow in Chuchura, being welcomed by a large crowd as she waves to the people while on a vehicle. In Kolkata's Beleghata, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also took out a rally in ward 35 of the constituency, saying there is a wave of support for Mamata Banerjee. "We are currently in ward 35 of Beleghata... Everyone has come out of their homes, and everyone's support is towards Didi. There's a wave of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Key Contests and Election Background

Adhikari is set to contest in two constituencies, taking on TMC heavy weights in both areas. Adhikari is defending Nandigram from TMC's Pabitra Kar, whereas in Bhabanipur he faces off against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself.

Suvendu Adhikari is among the well-known faces in West Bengal political circles, and ended up winning the 2016 elections from Nandigram in 2016 under TMC's banner.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

West Bengal is set to undergo polling on April 23 and 29, respectively, followed by counting on May 4.

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