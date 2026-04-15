Infection Control Measures As Part Of Asnani School Programme Strengthened

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Strengthening infection prevention and control measures within the Asnani School Programme is an important step in protecting students and school staff, according to an official.

Director of Oral Health Promotion and Prevention Dr. Najat Alyafei said the Oral Health Department in collaboration with the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) team at the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) conducted a field visit to Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Muraikhi Primary School for Boys, where oral health screenings were carried out for students.

She added that this visit comes as part of the PHCC's commitment to delivering comprehensive preventive services while maintaining the highest standards of health and safety within school environments. During the visit, the IPAC representative provided on-site guidance and reinforced infection prevention practices, including hand hygiene, appropriate use of personal protective equipment, and the safe handling of screening instruments and materials.

This collaboration contributed to ensuring the consistent implementation of preventive measures throughout the visit. The IPAC representative also addressed staff inquiries and provided practical recommendations to support a safe screening environment.

This partnership between the Oral Health Department and the IPAC team reflects PHCC's commitment to safeguarding the health of students, educators, and healthcare staff, as part of its broader efforts to enhance the quality of preventive services and promote a safe and healthy school environment.