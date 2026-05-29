Tusshar Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With His Debut Co-Star Kareena Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who recently completed 25 years in the film industry recalled his first meeting with the leading lady in his debut movie, "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai", Kareena Kapoor.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Tusshar revealed that he met Bebo in Kashmir while she accompanied his uncle Rishi Kapoor during the shoot of the movie, "Sheshnaag", which also starred Tusshar's father Jeetendra.

When asked how well he knew Kareena before working together, the 'Golmaal' actor said, "We did not meet much as kids, maybe once or twice. We become close during my first and second film."

Recalling his first meeting with her, Tusshar went on to add, "I had met her a couple of times in Kashmir, where Chintu uncle (Rishi Kapoor) was working with my dad and had brought his nieces back in 1988. He had come to Kashmir to shoot 'Sheshnaag'."

Tusshar revealed that after that he did not meet Kareena for 12 years until the shoot of his debut movie. However, he added that they might have met socially as they always had common friends.

He shared that even during the shoot of "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai" he did not interact much with Kareena as he was completely focused on getting everything right.

As "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai" completed 25 years of release on May 25, Tusshar penned an emotional post that read, "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai...25 years ago, on 25th May, my journey began with a film that gave me not just a debut, but a lifetime of memories. Honestly, today, when I look back at how time has flown by it feels unreal. So much has changed over the years, but the love I've received from all of you has remained constant through every phase (sic)."

Thanking all those who played an integral part in his cinematic journey, he added, "I'm truly grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey, my directors, co-actors, teams, friends, family, and, especially, the audience who accepted me and gave me so much love over these past 25 years. Thank you for growing with me."