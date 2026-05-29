Mumbai Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Likely In Parts Of Maharashtra As IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms On May 30

Mumbai and several regions of Maharashtra are expected to experience wet weather on May 30 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rain and thunderstorms across the state. The arrival and advancement of the southwest monsoon have increased rainfall activity, bringing relief from the hot and humid conditions that prevailed earlier this month. Residents in Mumbai have already witnessed intermittent showers over the past few days.

Rainfall Activity Intensifies

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall and occasional thunderstorms. Neighboring districts, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, may also receive significant rainfall. Gusty winds are expected during thunderstorm activity, and residents have been advised to remain cautious while commuting. The recent rainfall has helped lower temperatures across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions may occur if heavy showers persist during peak hours.

Alert For Several Districts

Apart from Mumbai, rainfall activity is expected across many parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur, and parts of Marathwada. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds in isolated places. Fishermen have also been advised to exercise caution along the Konkan coast due to rough sea conditions.

Monsoon Conditions To Continue

Meteorologists expect wet weather conditions to continue over Maharashtra during the coming days as monsoon currents strengthen further. Frequent spells of rain are likely across coastal and interior districts, keeping temperatures below normal levels. While the rainfall will provide relief from summer heat, authorities have urged residents to stay updated with weather advisories and prepare for possible localized disruptions caused by heavy showers and thunderstorms.