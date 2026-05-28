Karan Johar Calls His Unfollowing Spree A 'Digital Detox'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar left everyone confused as he unfollowed some of his close friends from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and designer Manish Malhotra on Instagram.

Now, Karan has clarified through his latest Instagram Story that this is a part of his digital detox.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' maker added that he unfollowed so many people in an attempt to save the energy and time spent on the platform.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, KJo wrote,“It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for gods sake... please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant! (sic)”

On Thursday, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hain' maker even unfollowed his "Student Of The Year" proteges Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt.

Kartik Aaryan, who will be leading Karan Johar's upcoming production "Naagzilla", also did not make the cut.

Interestingly, Karan removed all well-known names from Bollywood from his Insta following list, except Priyanka Chopra.

The updated list of people Karan is following on Insta further includes Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta and business partner Adar Poonawalla.

KJo, who enjoys a following of 17 million, is only following 74 handles now.

Karan loves to stay on top of his social media game and entertains the netizens with his enchanting updates, which at times also feature his kids, Roohi and Yash.

He further uses social media to talk about the trending topics, and also the latest updates in Bollywood.

Talking about his work, Karan recently backed Ananya Panday and Lakshya fronted romantic entertainer "Chand Mera Dil" under his banner Dharma Productions.

The drama, which was released in the cinema halls on 22nd May, received mixed reviews.

Up next, he is producing "Naagzilla", that will be headlined by Kartik.