Doha's Iconic Venues Bustle With Eid Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha's most beloved destinations came alive with joy and cultural vibrancy on the second day of Eid Al Adha yesterday, as thousands of families gathered at Old Doha Port, Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, Al Bidda Park, and other prominent spots to celebrate the occasion in a spirit of togetherness and heritage.

At the scenic Mina District of Old Doha Port, the four-day Eid programme (May 27-30) continued to draw large crowds from 5:20pm to 10pm.

Traditional maritime band performances at Chabrat Al Mina resonated with rhythmic beats honouring Qatar's seafaring legacy, while live musicians along the promenade entertained strolling families.

Complimentary Arabic coffee and dates, Eid gift boxes, and the popular Floward Eidiya activation - featuring a branded bicycle distributing flowers and sweets - added warm touches of generosity and festivity.

Earlier in the evening, the SFA Eid Run 2026 at Mina Park, organised in collaboration with Qatar Sports for All Federation, saw enthusiastic participation from all age groups, promoting health and community spirit.

Hotels in Qatar see Eid staycation surge as holiday drives hospitality boom Holiday spending boosts retail and wholesale sectors HIA advises arriving passengers on baggage collection, transport services

Read Also

Katara Cultural Village transformed into a spectacular family destination from 4pm to 9pm. The evening culminated in a dazzling fireworks display at 8:30pm that lit up the sky over the beach promenade, eliciting cheers from gathered families. Additional highlights included Katara Eidiya gift distributions for children at two sessions, Qatari Ardah performances, folklore shows, a military parade, and engaging street entertainment. The Al Thuraya Planetarium also offered space-themed shows, blending education with celebration.Visitors throng the Mina District of Old Doha Port during Eid Al-Adha celebrations yesterday. PIC: Mohammed Al Attar / The Peninsula

Souq Waqif, the vibrant heart of traditional Doha, buzzed with energy from early morning. Visitors navigated the bustling lanes, shopping for sweets, traditional attire, perfumes, and gifts, while the inviting aromas of grilled meats, fresh Arabic coffee, and sweets filled the air. The souq's historic architecture and lively atmosphere perfectly embodied the warmth and hospitality of Eid.

Al Bidda Park provided a serene green escape, with families enjoying picnic spreads on the lawns, children playing in dedicated areas, and leisurely walks along the waterfront. The park's open spaces offered a relaxed setting for quality family time amid the festive period.

Other venues across the city also witnessed strong turnout. Areas such as The Pearl Island, Aspire Park, and various community centres hosted additional entertainment programmes, including cultural performances, children's activities, and communal gatherings that highlighted Qatari traditions.

The second day of Eid Al Adha showcased Qatar's dedication to creating inclusive, family-oriented experiences that honour heritage while embracing modernity.

These landmark locations not only served as venues for celebration but also strengthened social bonds and preserved cultural identity.

With festivities continuing through the holiday weekend, residents and visitors are encouraged to explore these iconic destinations.

Free entry at most sites and diverse programming ensure that every family can find moments of joy by the sea, in cultural hubs, traditional markets, or lush parks. The Eid spirit of generosity, gratitude, and unity remains evident across Doha, promising more memorable experiences in the days ahead.