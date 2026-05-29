KBR To Supply SAF Technology For 100,000-Ton Baltic Aviation Fuel Plant
The plant, backed by Avia Solutions Group, is expected to become the largest sustainable aviation fuel production facility in Northern Europe, with annual output projected at 100,000 tons.
Under the agreement, KBR will license its PureSAF® technology, originally developed by Swedish Biofuels AB, for use at NorSAF's upcoming production site. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in 2030.
The facility is expected to supply sustainable aviation fuel to airlines across the Baltics, Northern Europe and other European markets as demand for lower-emission aviation fuels accelerates.--
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