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Philippines Seeks US Approval to Expand Russian Oil Purchases
(MENAFN) The Philippines is awaiting a response from the United States regarding its request to increase purchases of Russian oil, as the country continues to face an ongoing energy emergency, according to reports.
A senior energy official said Manila has formally communicated with relevant authorities and is seeking an extension or renewed approval to ease restrictions on importing Russian crude.
She noted that discussions with Washington are ongoing and expressed cautious optimism about receiving a favorable decision.
According to reports, the Philippines has been operating under an energy emergency due to supply pressures linked to broader global disruptions in the oil market.
The country has recently taken steps to secure additional crude supplies, including purchasing millions of barrels of Russian oil last month, despite existing Western sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.
Officials also highlighted that the Philippines relies heavily on imported oil, with the majority coming from Middle Eastern suppliers, and that energy costs remain a significant national concern.
The request comes amid temporary US allowances for certain international purchases of Russian oil under specific conditions, according to reports.
A senior energy official said Manila has formally communicated with relevant authorities and is seeking an extension or renewed approval to ease restrictions on importing Russian crude.
She noted that discussions with Washington are ongoing and expressed cautious optimism about receiving a favorable decision.
According to reports, the Philippines has been operating under an energy emergency due to supply pressures linked to broader global disruptions in the oil market.
The country has recently taken steps to secure additional crude supplies, including purchasing millions of barrels of Russian oil last month, despite existing Western sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.
Officials also highlighted that the Philippines relies heavily on imported oil, with the majority coming from Middle Eastern suppliers, and that energy costs remain a significant national concern.
The request comes amid temporary US allowances for certain international purchases of Russian oil under specific conditions, according to reports.
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