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Iran Allocates Oil Revenue to Rebuild Damaged Energy Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Iran has announced that part of its oil revenue will be allocated toward rebuilding oil and gas infrastructure damaged in recent US-Israeli attacks, according to reports.
The country’s oil minister said that oil sales during March and April were “satisfactory,” while noting that no specific figures were disclosed regarding export performance.
Iranian authorities claim that more than 3,300 people have been killed since late February as a result of US-Israeli airstrikes targeting various sites in the country.
In response, Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on targets in Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and several Gulf states hosting US military assets, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was established last week, according to reports.
Separately, US and Iranian officials held rare direct talks in Islamabad over the weekend in an effort to end the ongoing conflict. However, the negotiations concluded without reaching any agreement, as stated by reports.
The country’s oil minister said that oil sales during March and April were “satisfactory,” while noting that no specific figures were disclosed regarding export performance.
Iranian authorities claim that more than 3,300 people have been killed since late February as a result of US-Israeli airstrikes targeting various sites in the country.
In response, Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on targets in Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and several Gulf states hosting US military assets, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was established last week, according to reports.
Separately, US and Iranian officials held rare direct talks in Islamabad over the weekend in an effort to end the ongoing conflict. However, the negotiations concluded without reaching any agreement, as stated by reports.
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