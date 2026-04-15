QPO Set To Ignite Katara Opera House With 'Brass, Brilliance And Beethoven'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) will deliver a spectacular evening of classical mastery on Saturday, April 18, at the Katara Opera House, as it presents its highly anticipated concert titled“Brass, Brilliance and Beethoven”.

According to post of QPO social media accounts, the performance, scheduled for 7:30pm, promises to showcase the full power and emotional depth of the orchestra, beginning with a bold celebration of brass instruments before soaring through two of classical music's most iconic symphonies.

Concertmaster Joo Young Oh will lead the ensemble in a programme that opens with a striking display of brass brilliance. Paul Dukas' ceremonial Fanfare pour précéder La Péri and Giovanni Gabrieli's magnificent Canzona Septimi Toni No. 2 will highlight the rich, resonant tones of the wind and brass sections, evoking the grandeur of Renaissance and Romantic traditions.

The first half culminates in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's turbulent Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550 – one of the composer's most emotionally charged and dramatic works. Known for its restless energy and profound intensity, the symphony offers a powerful contrast before intermission.

The evening reaches its climax with Ludwig van Beethoven's irresistible Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92. The work is driven by relentless rhythm and vitality, so much so that Richard Wagner famously described it as“the apotheosis of the dance”. Its infectious energy is expected to leave audiences exhilarated.

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, a cornerstone of Qatar's thriving cultural landscape, continues to elevate the nation's classical music scene through world-class performances at iconic venues like the Katara Opera House. Established as the region's premier professional orchestra, the QPO regularly brings together international talent and local passion to deliver unforgettable musical experiences.

This concert, organised under the patronage of Katara Cultural Village, underscores Qatar's commitment to the arts and its growing reputation as a hub for high-calibre cultural events. The programme's focus on brass fanfares alongside timeless symphonic masterpieces reflects the orchestra's versatility and artistic ambition.

Tickets for the event are now available and can be purchased via the official Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra channels, including their website and box office.

With its blend of ceremonial splendour, emotional depth and rhythmic ecstasy,“Brass, Brilliance and Beethoven” is set to reinforce the QPO's status as one of the region's most dynamic cultural institutions.