7 Dead In Punjab Bus Accident PM Modi Expresses Grief, Offers Prayers

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the bus accident in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district that claimed seven lives.

In a post on X, PMO India shared, "Pained to hear about the mishap in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured: PM"

Pained to hear about the mishap in Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi - PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 15, 2026

7 Dead, 20 Injured in Mishap

The death toll in the bus accident near Bhateri village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, involving devotees returning after paying obeisance at Sri Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of Baisakhi, has risen to seven.

Those killed include the Granthi of the village, Main Majri Gurudwara Sahib, and the bus driver, along with five other residents of the village. Among the deceased are two women. One person from Kajjal Majra village also lost their life in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Granthi and driver Iqbal Singh, Ranjeet Kaur, Pradeep Kaur, Jagwinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Harvir Dhami from Main Majri village, and Kulwinder Singh from Kajjal Majra village.

Police Detail Suspected Cause

According to SSP Shubham Aggarwal, the accident took place due to a technical fault in the bus, which caused the driver to lose control, leading to the vehicle overturning in the middle of the road.

Station House Officer (SHO) Balvir Singh said that at least seven people died and several others were injured after a bus overturned on Chunni Maranda Road in Fatehgarh Sahib. He said initial inputs suggest the vehicle may have lost control following a possible technical fault, with eyewitnesses reporting a loud noise, possibly indicating a broken axle, before the bus overturned.

The SHO added that around 30-35 passengers were onboard, with nearly 20 injured admitted to the hospital, and an FSL team has reached the spot to investigate the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We received information at 10 a.m. from the control room that an accident had occurred on Chunni Maranda Road. From there, my team, the police party, our police, arrived at the scene where the bus had overturned. Those injured were sent to the hospital. 1-2 had died on the spot. They were also sent to the hospital. At least 7 people have died... There were at least 30-35 people on board who were travelling from Main Majri to Gurdwara Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib... People are saying that a loud noise came from below, as if the axle had broken. The vehicle lost control and overturned... 20 people were in the hospital... Our FSL team has arrived... Whatever needs to be done after that, we'll do it..."

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu Reacts

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed grief over the bus accident, calling it "heart-wrenching" and extending condolences to the families of the victims.

The news of the tragic bus accident near Bassi Pathana involving devotees returning from Sri Anandpur Sahib is heart-wrenching. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Waheguru... twitter/CjsCMPDbAD - Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) April 15, 2026

"The news of the tragic bus accident near Bassi Pathana involving devotees returning from Sri Anandpur Sahib is heart-wrenching. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Waheguru give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time," Bittu wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)