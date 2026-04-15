Women's Reservation Bill Will Strengthen Leadership, Boost Policy Inclusion: Raksha Khadse (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse has asserted that the Women's Reservation Bill will significantly enhance women's participation in governance, strengthen grassroots leadership, and ensure inclusive policy-making by increasing their representation in legislative bodies.

In a special interaction with IANS, the Union Minister spoke on the impact of the bill, its implementation timeline, political consensus, and also reflected on her personal journey in politics.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: What are your views on the Women's Reservation Bill and how do you think it will benefit people on the ground?

Raksha Khadse: I would like to say that for the last 2–3 years, we have been making consistent efforts to make our country developed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all citizens to contribute towards making India a developed nation by 2047. To achieve this goal, no sector should be left behind. That is why the government is working across all sectors. Today, women have the right to participate in decision-making through the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Their participation will play a very important role in policy-making, and that is why this bill is extremely significant.

IANS: Do you think the Women's Reservation Bill will lead to women's empowerment at the grassroots level?

Raksha Khadse: Definitely. Today, in local body elections, there is already 50 per cent reservation for women. From Panchayat to Zila Panchayat and Nagar Nigam, women are working efficiently under this system. This bill will help bring such women forward and give them the opportunity to contribute at higher levels, which will ultimately help move the country ahead.

IANS: The Opposition claims there could be a delay in the implementation of the bill. What is your response?

Raksha Khadse: It has already been stated that the bill will be implemented in the 2029 elections. It will be implemented across the country in every state.

IANS: The Opposition is also demanding a caste census for implementing the bill. How do you view this demand?

Raksha Khadse: It is the role of the Opposition to question the government. However, I believe that the government is taking decisions after considering all technical aspects of the census.

IANS: What personal challenges have you faced as a woman leader, and how will this bill address them?

Raksha Khadse: I believe our numbers will increase because currently women representatives are far lesser in number. I have been a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha for the third time and currently serve as a minister, but my journey started at the grassroots level. I began from Gram Panchayat, served as a Sarpanch, and later worked in the Zila Panchayat before reaching Parliament. When more women come forward, they will get a better platform and stronger support.

IANS: Do you think there can be consensus among all parties on this bill?

Raksha Khadse: All parties should support this bill because it is not for one political party but for all women of the country. Every party talks about women's empowerment, and when such an opportunity is being provided, it should be supported collectively.

IANS: What should women Chief Ministers focus on, especially regarding women's safety?

Raksha Khadse: Women Chief Ministers are already making efforts to ensure women's safety. The focus should be on empowering women effectively. When women from rural areas come forward - like me, coming from a rural background and working in self-help groups - they can better understand and raise issues. The Prime Minister has also made strong efforts to empower self-help groups through various schemes.

IANS: Can this bill help address issues like the 'Sarpanch Pati' culture?

Raksha Khadse: I believe this change will definitely happen. Today, rural women are aware and aspirational. With reservation, even a village woman can dream of reaching Delhi or the Vidhan Sabha.