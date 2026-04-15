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Canada Announces Temporary Fuel Tax Suspension as Gas Prices Surge
(MENAFN) Canada is set to temporarily halt federal fuel taxes until early September as the country responds to a sharp rise in gasoline prices, which has been linked to escalating global tensions involving Iran.
According to reports, authorities explained that fuel costs have surged worldwide, with noticeable effects also being felt within Canada, prompting the government to introduce new relief measures.
During a press briefing held in Ottawa, officials said the decision was aimed at easing financial pressure on households as energy prices continue to climb.
“Now we all know that because of the war with Iran, fuel prices have increased sharply around the world, including right here in Canada, so we're taking more action,”
The government confirmed that the federal fuel excise tax will be temporarily removed starting next Monday and will remain suspended until Labor Day, which falls in early September. The policy also extends to aviation fuel, with officials noting that the change will reduce fuel costs by up to 10 Canadian cents per liter for gasoline and around four cents per liter for diesel.
According to reports, the measure is intended to serve as short-term financial relief while broader economic pressures continue to affect consumers.
“We're also removing the fuel excise tax on aviation fuels. This will remove up to 10 (Canadian) cents per liter on gasoline and four cents per liter of diesel fuel.”
Officials described the decision as a temporary support mechanism designed to help households manage rising costs caused by global instability.
The policy was presented as a way to ease immediate financial strain while maintaining broader economic stability.
“Today's cut to the fuel excise tax is a responsible temporary measure consistent with what it takes to build a stronger economy, a more affordable economy combined with sound fiscal management.”
The government also emphasized that the initiative is intended to help citizens manage what it described as sudden economic pressure stemming from international developments, while working toward longer-term economic strengthening.
“...help Canadians over "short-term pressures," in the face of an “enormous shock in the global economy” he said, adding that he plans on “building a stronger economy.”
According to reports, authorities explained that fuel costs have surged worldwide, with noticeable effects also being felt within Canada, prompting the government to introduce new relief measures.
During a press briefing held in Ottawa, officials said the decision was aimed at easing financial pressure on households as energy prices continue to climb.
“Now we all know that because of the war with Iran, fuel prices have increased sharply around the world, including right here in Canada, so we're taking more action,”
The government confirmed that the federal fuel excise tax will be temporarily removed starting next Monday and will remain suspended until Labor Day, which falls in early September. The policy also extends to aviation fuel, with officials noting that the change will reduce fuel costs by up to 10 Canadian cents per liter for gasoline and around four cents per liter for diesel.
According to reports, the measure is intended to serve as short-term financial relief while broader economic pressures continue to affect consumers.
“We're also removing the fuel excise tax on aviation fuels. This will remove up to 10 (Canadian) cents per liter on gasoline and four cents per liter of diesel fuel.”
Officials described the decision as a temporary support mechanism designed to help households manage rising costs caused by global instability.
The policy was presented as a way to ease immediate financial strain while maintaining broader economic stability.
“Today's cut to the fuel excise tax is a responsible temporary measure consistent with what it takes to build a stronger economy, a more affordable economy combined with sound fiscal management.”
The government also emphasized that the initiative is intended to help citizens manage what it described as sudden economic pressure stemming from international developments, while working toward longer-term economic strengthening.
“...help Canadians over "short-term pressures," in the face of an “enormous shock in the global economy” he said, adding that he plans on “building a stronger economy.”
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