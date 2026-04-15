MP Board Results 2026: Govt Schools Outshine Private Institutions Girls Race Ahead

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 15 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh School Education Board (MPSEB) results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were announced on Wednesday, with government schools outshining the private ones and girls performing better than boys.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while addressing the official result declaration event in Bhopal, expressed delight over the outstanding outcomes.“Students have set a record in the Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2025-26. Over the past 16 years, this year's 12th grade results are the best ever. This result is a new chapter in the golden saga of Madhya Pradesh,” he stated.

He particularly highlighted the remarkable achievement of government schools, which have outperformed private schools, marking a major boost for the public education system in the state.

CM Yadav also praised the exceptional performance from districts with high Scheduled Tribe populations, noting that these areas have delivered impressive results.“Girls have triumphed over boys this year,” the Chief Minister added, pointing out that female students have not only dominated the overall performance but also led most merit lists.

In Class 10 results, Anuppur district recorded the highest pass percentage in the state at 98.8 per cent. Out of 378 students who made it to the merit list, 143 were boys, and 235 were girls, reflecting strong female participation and success.

The state topper in Class 10 is Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna, who scored an impressive 499 out of 500 marks.

In Class 12, Khushi Rai from Bhopal emerged as the state topper.

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 stands at 76.01 per cent, while Class 10 recorded 73.42 per cent. These figures represent a notable improvement over previous years and underscore the state government's focused efforts on enhancing education quality.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh assured that the entire verification process was carried out with utmost speed and rigour.“A thorough scrutiny was conducted to ensure zero errors. Complete security was maintained in handling the results, keeping the interests and future of students as the top priority,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended heartfelt congratulations to all successful students and their families.

He also offered words of encouragement to those who scored lower marks or failed the examinations.“Students who could not clear the exams need not worry. They will be given another opportunity to appear for the supplementary examinations,” he assured.

The announcement has brought cheer to thousands of students and parents across Madhya Pradesh.

Officials credited sustained government initiatives, improved infrastructure in government schools, and focused academic support in tribal regions for this year's impressive show.