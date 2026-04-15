Samrat Choudhary Will Take Bihar To Next Stage Of Development: Chirag Paswan

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 15 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday congratulated Samrat Choudhary, expressing confidence that he will lead Bihar into its next phase of development and help the state achieve new heights under his leadership.

His remarks come as Samrat Choudhary is set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Bihar, marking a significant political transition in the state. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Patna. Notably, this will be the first time a leader from the BJP assumes the office of Chief Minister in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters, Chirag Paswan said,“First of all, many congratulations to Samrat Choudhary. My best wishes to him. He is going to take my Bihar to the next stage, and under his leadership, the state will reach new heights.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of Nitish Kumar, stating that over the past two decades, despite several challenges, he played a key role in advancing Bihar's development. Pawasn credited him with steering the state away from what was often referred to as 'Jungle Raj' and setting it on a path of progress.

He further said that under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would continue its development agenda in Bihar.

The Union Minister emphasised that achieving the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' requires the creation of a 'Viksit Bihar', and assured that all efforts would be directed towards this goal.

"The way Nitish Kumar has led Bihar over the past two decades, despite all the odds, has significantly advanced the state's development. He played a key role in bringing Bihar out of 'Jungle Raj'. Under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary, the NDA's work in Bihar will be carried forward. Therefore, to achieve Prime Minister Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat, it is essential to build a Viksit Bihar," Chirag Paswan said.

He added that while the focus would now be on future development, the contributions and active role of Nitish Kumar in Bihar's political landscape would always be remembered. Paswan also noted that Nitish Kumar is now actively contributing to responsibilities at the national level.

“So, we will work towards that goal. We will also remember Nitish Kumar's contributions and his active role in Bihar's politics. Now, he is playing an active part in central government affairs. I, along with my party, extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nitish Kumar, and I also congratulate Samrat Choudhary on assuming this leadership,” he said.

Praising Nitish Kumar's tenure, Paswan said that words are not enough to describe his work.

Chirag Paswan said, "I think no amount of praise is enough for his tenure. With the honesty and dedication with which he led Bihar for more than two decades, he worked to take the state forward in different sectors. Certainly, the condition in which Bihar was handed to him in 2005, bringing Bihar from that situation to where it is today, was no ordinary task."

Samrat Choudhary, who recently served as Deputy Chief Minister under Nitish Kumar, was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party and NDA following Nitish Kumar's resignation on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar stepped down after a long tenure of more than two decades to move to the Rajya Sabha.

The oath of office will be administered by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.

Along with Samrat Choudhary, two Deputy Chief Ministers from the Janata Dal (United) quota -- Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav -- are also expected to take oath.

Senior leaders, including the outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, BJP senior leader B.L. Santhosh and many other leaders from other states, are likely to be present at the ceremony.

On Tuesday evening, Samrat Choudhary met Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at the Raj Bhavan and formally staked his claim to form the government.

The BJP expressed confidence that under his leadership, Bihar will enter a new phase of development, good governance, and prosperity.

Samrat Choudhary began his political career in 1990 and first became a minister in 1999 in the government led by Rabri Devi.