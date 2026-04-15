Mumbai Drug Party Case: Main Accused Linked To 'Ration Mafia' Network, Father's Criminal Past Surfaces

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The NESCO drug party case in Mumbai has taken a dramatic turn with investigators uncovering the criminal background of the family of the main accused, Anand Patel.

Officials said he is the son of alleged "ration mafia" kingpin Lakhan Patel, who has a long history of serious criminal cases in the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

According to police sources, multiple cases involving serious offences have been registered against Lakhan Patel across several police stations in Kalyan and nearby areas.

These include charges under stringent laws such as the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

The revelations have triggered widespread discussion in Kalyan-Dombivli, with locals reacting strongly to the family's alleged criminal links. Residents in Anand Patel's locality, Mohan Heights, expressed shock, saying they were already surprised by his involvement in a drug-related case and are now further stunned by his father's background.

Kalyan Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said Lakhan Patel's activities primarily revolved around the black marketing and smuggling of government-supplied ration grains.

Police records indicate that he was involved in diverting food grains meant for economically weaker sections and selling them in the open market at inflated rates.

Officials stated that due to the scale of his operations, action had previously been taken against him under the MPDA Act, leading to his detention. In addition, cases were also registered against him and his associates under MCOCA for running an organised racket involving the illegal trade of ration supplies.

Investigations have further revealed that Lakhan Patel allegedly built an extensive network for the illegal distribution of ration goods, involving transport vehicles, storage facilities and a network of accomplices.

He is also facing charges under Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code, along with violations of the Essential Commodities Act, including allegations of fraud, criminal breach of trust and obstruction of government officials.

Authorities also pointed to instances where officials from the Supply Department were allegedly threatened when they attempted to initiate action against him. The Thane Crime Investigation Department and Zone-3 Police had, on multiple occasions, conducted raids on his warehouses and seized large quantities of rice and wheat worth lakhs of rupees.

Police records show that the highest number of cases against him have been registered at the Kolsewadi, Bazarpeth and Khadakpada police stations. Officials added that further details may emerge during the ongoing interrogation of Anand Patel.

The NESCO drug party case itself is being probed at a fast pace, with investigators looking into possible wider links and networks.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred during a music event held on April 11, raising serious concerns over drug consumption at public gatherings.

Reports suggest that around 15 to 16 students from a reputed Mumbai college attended the event, during which two died.

During the investigation, it was found that one of the deceased had consumed ecstasy pills while travelling to the venue in a cab and later ingested another pill during the concert. Medical findings confirmed that the intake of two doses led to a fatal overdose.

Authorities said the second death is also suspected to be drug-related, with both victims believed to have consumed narcotic substances.

The probe is ongoing, and officials expect more revelations regarding the extent of the network linked to the case in the coming days.

Further details are awaited.