Ranveer Singh Films Cross $177 Million At Global Box Office

MENAFN - Khaama Press)According to reports the combined global box office earnings of two films starring Ranveer Singh have surpassed 1,700 crore rupees (around $177 million), marking a significant commercial milestone.

The figures, cited by News18 India and analytics platform Sacnilk, indicate that the franchise could become one of the highest-grossing Indian film series if independently verified.

Both films, reportedly directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Zee Studios and B62 Studios, have performed strongly across domestic and select international markets.

Indian trade reports highlight strong audience turnout in major cities, with multiplex chains and overseas circuits contributing significantly to overall earnings, particularly in the Gulf and North American markets.

The sequel follows Singh's character navigating organized crime networks in Karachi, adopting a new identity as the storyline expands into cross-border themes and action-driven narratives.

India's film industry has increasingly focused on franchise-based storytelling and pan-India releases, aiming to replicate the success of blockbuster series that perform across languages and international markets.

Industry analysts note that rising global demand for Indian cinema, boosted by streaming platforms and diaspora audiences, has significantly expanded revenue potential beyond traditional domestic box office limits.

While the reported figures remain unverified by independent auditors, the films' strong performance underscores the growing global reach of Indian cinema and the increasing commercial power of star-driven franchises.