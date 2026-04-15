Crypto, Banks Stand Off As Senate Bill Sparks New Proposal Concerns

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A high-stakes negotiation over stablecoin yields is shaping the path forward for the Senate's crypto market structure bill, with lawmakers racing to clear a stalemate that has stretched since the House passed the CLARITY Act in July. Senator Thom Tillis signaled he would release a draft agreement this week aimed at resolving a central dispute: whether third parties, including crypto exchanges, should be allowed to pay stablecoin yields to users. The draft's reception by both banks and the crypto industry will likely determine whether a broader compromise can finally move the legislation toward floor consideration.

The draft has already been circulated to banking and crypto representatives, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Politico. Initial reactions included pushback from the banking side, which worries that full text is needed to gauge the practical consequences of any yield-related prohibitions. Tillis acknowledged that the document is still evolving and stressed that the group is negotiating against a backdrop of concerns about deposit flight tied to yield programs.“Directionally, it has been instructed by what we consider to be the legitimate issues that we have around deposit flight when we're talking about yield,” Tillis told Politico.

Sen. Thom Tillis intends to publicly release a draft agreement this week that addresses the Senate's crypto market structure bill and a contentious ban on third-party stablecoin yield payments. Banking and crypto groups have expressed concerns about the proposed language, and a full text release is seen as essential for meaningful negotiations. The talks have been mediated by the White House, with at least three meetings held to bridge gaps between the sectors. Stablecoin yields remain a practical and revenue-critical component for many crypto platforms, complicating policy choices about how yield payments should be treated under banking and securities laws. If consensus remains elusive, Tillis says another round of negotiations could occur, potentially marking the fourth government-led mediation effort on the issue.

Key takeawaysDraft could unlock a long-standing impasse on yields

The Senate's crypto market structure bill is designed to outline how the nation's primary financial regulators-namely the two major federal watchdogs-would oversee the crypto sector. Its chances of advancement depend in part on resolving a central dispute: whether third parties, including exchanges, may offer yield payments on stablecoins or whether such activity should be curtailed or banned altogether. The prospect of a prohibition has been a sticking point since early conversations intensified earlier in the year.

Advocates for a broader, clearer regulatory framework argue that stablecoins - and the incentives around their yields - intersect with traditional banking and savings behavior in ways that could affect deposit stability and consumer protection. Banks and financial incumbents fear yield programs could intensify deposit flight, potentially destabilizing bank balance sheets and prompting risk management concerns. In contrast, crypto industry participants have pushed for clearer guardrails that would allow legitimate yield activities to continue under a predictable regulatory regime, rather than a blanket restriction that could push operations overseas or into a more uncertain gray area.

Tillis's comments underscore a willingness to adjust the draft as negotiations proceed. He noted progress on anti-evasion provisions but indicated that enforcement language remains a work in progress. With the White House having hosted multiple meetings between the groups, the process has been shaped not only by lawmakers but by executive-branch engagement intended to surface workable compromises rather than political theatrics. The goal, as described by Tillis, is to land on a“mark” - a final set of provisions that both sides can accept and that lawmakers can advance to a vote.

Industry tensions: what's in play and why it matters

Stablecoin yields are a practical business line for crypto platforms, representing a channel through which users earn returns on their digital dollars. Banks view such yield payments through the lens of traditional financial stability and supervision, arguing that third-party yield offerings can complicate customer behavior around savings, liquidity, and the movement of deposits. The core concern is depositor discipline and the potential for destabilizing flows that could spill over into the broader regulated banking system.

Crypto industry participants counter that clear, enforceable rules are preferable to opaque or ad hoc prohibitions. They argue that a well-defined framework could bring stablecoins and their yield mechanisms under accountability without forcing projects to relocate out of the United States or shutter legitimate financial services. The ongoing dialogue, including White House mediation, reflects a broader policy question: how to balance rapid financial innovation with prudent oversight. The outcome could influence how exchanges and other service providers structure stablecoin programs for the foreseeable future.

The evolving draft has already drawn scrutiny from observers who remind markets that the bill's trajectory could affect more than the yield debate. A stable regulatory environment that clarifies which actors can provide yield and under what conditions can reduce uncertainty for issuers, users, and institutional participants. Conversely, a restrictive stance may curb experimentation and push some yield initiatives underground, creating potential compliance challenges.

Next steps: where the process goes from here

With Tillis indicating openness to further changes, the immediate question is whether the forthcoming draft will present a sufficiently narrow and precise set of rules to garner bipartisan support. If banking and crypto groups still diverge after a full text becomes public, Tillis said he would consider convening another negotiation session that could bring in additional participants or proposals. He described the process as potentially continuing through a fourth round of government-facilitated talks if needed to finish the“final pieces” and reach a mark that lawmakers can advance.

The momentum depends on how convincingly the draft reconciles two core concerns: protecting the stability of the banking system and enabling legitimate, compliant crypto yield offerings. The White House-mediated meetings signal a heightened emphasis on achieving a balanced outcome that can withstand political scrutiny while delivering a practical regulatory framework for markets. Investors, traders, and builders in the crypto space will be watching closely for the exact language on enforcement, anti-evasion measures, and the precise scope of any ban on third-party yield payments.

Broader implications for policy, markets, and adoption

Beyond the immediate legislative maneuvering, the outcome of the yield provisions could shape the tempo of stablecoin adoption and the maturation of the crypto economy in the United States. A well-structured agreement that provides clarity without stifling innovation could reassure issuers and users that stablecoins will operate under predictable rules. It could also influence how exchanges, custodians, and on/off-ramp providers design their product offerings to align with future compliance expectations. For policymakers, the challenge remains to strike a balance between consumer protection, financial stability, and the competitive advantage that clear rules can offer to domestic innovators.

As the draft is unveiled and debated in the weeks ahead, market participants should monitor not only the yield provisions themselves but also the broader framework for how the bill would allocate regulatory authority between the nation's principal watchdogs. The ultimate shape of the text will influence not just the economics of stablecoins but the regulatory posture that defines the U.S. stance toward crypto markets in the coming years.

Thus, the key questions for readers and market participants are straightforward: Will the forthcoming draft provide a credible path to de-risk yield programs while preserving financial stability? How decisive will the enforcement language be, and what guardrails will govern anti-evasion measures? And finally, when can market participants expect a final mark that the Senate can move through committee and toward a vote?

Keep watching regulatory filings and official statements for the full draft text and any subsequent revisions. The next few weeks are likely to define whether the United States can strike a middle ground that both protects consumers and supports responsible financial innovation in stablecoins.

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