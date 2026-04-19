Missiles Strike Molniya Drones Manufacturing Plant In Taganrog Media
The governor of the Rostov region, Yuriy Slyusar, confirmed a missile attack on the region.
According to him, three people in Taganrog sought medical assistance. Commercial infrastructure was also damaged, and a fire broke out in a warehouse area.
ASTRA's OSINT analysis confirmed that the "ATLANT AERO" enterprise in Taganrog was hit.
"ATLANT AERO" is a plant for the development and production of drones. In particular, it manufactures strike-reconnaissance drones of the Molniya type, as well as components for the Orion unmanned aerial vehicle.
The enterprise had previously been attacked - in January and March of this year.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike two Msta-S self-propelled guns, two howitzers in Russia
As Ukrinform reported, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of April 18 struck four important oil refining facilities of the Russian Federation, with fires recorded.
Photo: ASTRA
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