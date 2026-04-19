South Korean President Vows To Defend Democracy On Anniversary Of 1960 Pro-Democracy Uprising

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 19 (IANS) South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung stressed the importance of defending democracy Sunday as he marked the anniversary of a 1960 pro-democracy civil uprising that led to the ouster of South Korea's first President Rhee Syng-man.

In an address on the 66th anniversary of the "April 19 Revolution," Lee likened people's resistance during the 1960 uprising to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid in 2024, saying the "loud cry" of the people helped topple an "arrogant and unjust regime."

"It was the spirit of the April 19 revolt, which ended the ruthless dictatorship and was rooted in the Constitution of the Republic of Korea, that enabled South Korea to overcome the cold night of insurrection in December 2024," Lee said at the April 19th National Cemetery in northern Seoul, which holds the remains of those killed in the uprising, reports Yonhap news agency.

Lee highlighted the need to safeguard democracy, saying, "Only then can we prevent anti-democratic forces from taking away our freedom again and trampling on the precious daily lives of our people."

"The military boots of dictatorship dig into the cracks of inequality and poverty and justify the destruction of democracy," Lee said. "This is why I keep emphasising, though it may seem stubborn at times, that the responsibility of politics lies solely in people's livelihoods and that the lives of the people are the very reason a state exists."

He then vowed to pass on to a brighter future the "democracy of freedom, equality, unity and solidarity" that is "etched deeply into the DNA of the Korean people."

Lee also offered his condolences to the families of the students and civilians killed in the uprising and promised to remember their sacrifice.

The April 19th civil revolt was touched off by public anger over vote rigging in the presidential election by the Rhee government in power at the time.

A series of nationwide student protests culminated on April 19, with hundreds of demonstrators killed or wounded in clashes with armed police.

The uprising ultimately forced Rhee to step down after 12 years in office.