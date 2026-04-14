Engage Mobilize Announces Successful Close Of Series C Financing To Accelerate Growth Across Energy And Defense Sectors

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Engage Mobilize, a leading provider of digital field operations software for the energy and defense sectors, today announced the successful close of its Series C financing round, completed on March 20th, 2026. The round was led by private funders Five Branches and Free Radical Ventures, with insider support.Proceeds from the financing will fuel rapid platform expansion, drive commercial scale across North America and global markets, and advance next-generation capabilities for secure logistics and mission-critical coordination in private, defense and government operations.Over the past decade, Engage Mobilize, Inc. has established itself as a critical software solution within the Oil and Gas vertical, boasting deployments across more than 50 enterprise clients capturing a network of over 500 service providers spanning all major basins in North America. It continues to expand across major departments within the Department of War and has proven to secure supply chain resilience in contested environments with its integrated software and hardware solutions.“This financing marks an important milestone in our continued growth and validates the strength of our platform and market position. We are building the infrastructure that connects field execution to enterprise systems and, increasingly, to trusted multi-party data networks to speed up payments. This capital allows us to scale that vision globally across the energy supply chain, including the DoW.” -Robert Ratchinsky, Chief Executive Officer of Engage Mobilize, Inc.Engage Mobilize continues to expand its presence in defense and government markets through its dedicated division supporting secure logistics and operational coordination. The platform is currently deployed in overseas environments supporting mission-critical workflows, including fuel tracking and supply chain resilience initiatives. The company has also partnered with R4 to deploy trusted and hyper-scalable AI capabilities across both the federal and energy sectors.“Engage Mobilize sits at the intersection of operational execution and trusted data infrastructure. The company's ability to capture high-fidelity field data and integrate it across enterprise and multi-party systems positions it as a foundational platform for the next generation of industrial and logistics workflows.” - Jim Thorson, Managing Director at investor Free Radical Ventures.About Engage MobilizeEngage Mobilize is a digital field operations platform that enables energy operators and service providers to optimize dispatch, logistics workflows, vendor coordination, and digital ticketing. The platform captures real-time operational data at the field level through mobile applications, geofencing, IoT integrations, and configurable digital forms, and integrates with enterprise systems via open APIs. Engage Mobilize also supports secure logistics and operational coordination initiatives in defense and government environments.

Jenna Velardi

ENGAGE Mobilize Inc.

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Engage Mobilize Announces Successful Close of Series C Financing to Accelerate Growth Across Energy and Defense Sectors News Provided By ENGAGE Mobilize Inc. April 14, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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