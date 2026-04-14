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Italy Halts Automatic Renewal of Defense Pact With Israel—PM
(MENAFN) Italy has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of its defense cooperation agreement with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters in the northeastern city of Verona, Meloni said that, given the current circumstances, the government would halt the automatic extension of the agreement, as cited by reports.
She also emphasized the need for continued international diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing peace negotiations, saying such initiatives are essential to stabilizing the situation involving Iran and to facilitating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the same remarks.
In addition, Meloni called for a cautious approach regarding discussions related to Russian energy supplies, particularly natural gas, as European countries navigate ongoing geopolitical and energy security challenges.
Speaking to reporters in the northeastern city of Verona, Meloni said that, given the current circumstances, the government would halt the automatic extension of the agreement, as cited by reports.
She also emphasized the need for continued international diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing peace negotiations, saying such initiatives are essential to stabilizing the situation involving Iran and to facilitating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the same remarks.
In addition, Meloni called for a cautious approach regarding discussions related to Russian energy supplies, particularly natural gas, as European countries navigate ongoing geopolitical and energy security challenges.
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