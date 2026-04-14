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Spain's PM Denounces Israel Over International Law Violations
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched a sharp public rebuke of the Israeli government on Tuesday, accusing it of flouting international law as regional tensions with Iran continue to simmer.
Speaking at a press conference in Beijing following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sanchez pulled no punches.
"International law is today fundamentally being violated by one country, which is the government of Israel," Sanchez said during a news conference after he held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
The Spanish leader also revisited his government's long-held position, recalling that Spain had from the outset characterized the war — which he described as "initiated unilaterally" by the US and Israel — as both a "mistake" and an "illegality."
Sanchez framed his remarks within a broader concern over the erosion of global norms, warning that at a moment when the international order "is being openly called into question," nations must anchor themselves to foundational principles.
"Because it is from there that this future and prosperity are built. And that is why Spain is being so firm and so vocal in defending international law," he added.
Spain has been among the more vocal European critics of Israeli military conduct, and Sanchez's comments in Beijing signal that Madrid intends to maintain that posture on the world stage.
Speaking at a press conference in Beijing following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sanchez pulled no punches.
"International law is today fundamentally being violated by one country, which is the government of Israel," Sanchez said during a news conference after he held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
The Spanish leader also revisited his government's long-held position, recalling that Spain had from the outset characterized the war — which he described as "initiated unilaterally" by the US and Israel — as both a "mistake" and an "illegality."
Sanchez framed his remarks within a broader concern over the erosion of global norms, warning that at a moment when the international order "is being openly called into question," nations must anchor themselves to foundational principles.
"Because it is from there that this future and prosperity are built. And that is why Spain is being so firm and so vocal in defending international law," he added.
Spain has been among the more vocal European critics of Israeli military conduct, and Sanchez's comments in Beijing signal that Madrid intends to maintain that posture on the world stage.
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