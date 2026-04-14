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Israeli Forces Arrest Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

Israeli Forces Arrest Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids


2026-04-14 04:21:30
(MENAFN) Israeli forces launched a series of pre-dawn raids across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, detaining dozens of Palestinians, according to local sources.

In the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, soldiers arrested nine Palestinians following home searches that also involved property vandalism, sources told media. Troops encircled the camp and deployed tear gas into residential neighborhoods, though no casualties were reported.

Further south, the military swept through dozens of homes in Al-Arroub refugee camp, as well as the Hebron-area towns of Idhna and Bani Naim. In the northern West Bank, two Palestinians were taken into custody in Nablus following home raids, while troops also pushed into the city of Tubas and the town of Tayasir, conducting additional searches.

In eastern Tulkarem, a large-scale arrest campaign targeted an unspecified number of Palestinians, sources said. Meanwhile, in the central West Bank, a child and a teenager were among those detained during a raid on the village of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah.

Tuesday's operations reflect a pattern of sustained Israeli military activity across the West Bank that has escalated sharply since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. Palestinian figures indicate that Israeli army operations and settler attacks have since killed at least 1,133 Palestinians, wounded roughly 11,700 others, and resulted in nearly 22,000 arrests.

In a significant legal development in July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory unlawful, calling for the full withdrawal of settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

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