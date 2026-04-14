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Data Shows at Least 150 Tankers Passed Through Hormuz Since March 1
(MENAFN) At least 100 of the 150 tankers that have transited the Strait of Hormuz since March 1 are identified sanctions violators — roughly two-thirds of all tanker traffic through the waterway in that period — according to ship-tracking platform TankerTrackers.
The figures, published Monday via a statement on X, paint a striking picture of how heavily sanctioned shipping has come to dominate one of the world's most strategically vital maritime corridors. The strait serves as a critical artery for global crude oil and refined fuel flows, making any disruption to its operations a potential flashpoint for energy markets worldwide.
The data lands at a moment of heightened scrutiny over Gulf shipping lanes, with military tensions running high and authorities keeping a close watch on vessel movements in and around the waterway. Despite that pressure, the numbers suggest sanctioned-linked tankers have continued to move through the strait with notable regularity.
TankerTrackers stopped short of providing a full breakdown of the vessels involved, with no immediate detail on flag registrations, cargo classifications, or end destinations included in the post.
The findings add fresh weight to mounting concerns that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — whether triggered by military action, enforcement operations, or retaliatory measures — could deliver a significant shock to global energy supply chains and place additional upward pressure on oil prices already hovering near the $100 mark.
The figures, published Monday via a statement on X, paint a striking picture of how heavily sanctioned shipping has come to dominate one of the world's most strategically vital maritime corridors. The strait serves as a critical artery for global crude oil and refined fuel flows, making any disruption to its operations a potential flashpoint for energy markets worldwide.
The data lands at a moment of heightened scrutiny over Gulf shipping lanes, with military tensions running high and authorities keeping a close watch on vessel movements in and around the waterway. Despite that pressure, the numbers suggest sanctioned-linked tankers have continued to move through the strait with notable regularity.
TankerTrackers stopped short of providing a full breakdown of the vessels involved, with no immediate detail on flag registrations, cargo classifications, or end destinations included in the post.
The findings add fresh weight to mounting concerns that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — whether triggered by military action, enforcement operations, or retaliatory measures — could deliver a significant shock to global energy supply chains and place additional upward pressure on oil prices already hovering near the $100 mark.
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