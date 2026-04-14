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Sanctioned Chinese Oil Tanker Transits Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A Chinese-owned oil tanker operating under active US sanctions completed a passage through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday — marking the first confirmed crossing by a blacklisted vessel since the current blockade took hold.
The carrier is owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping, a Chinese firm already named on the US sanctions register. Tracking data from MarineTraffic placed the vessel inside the strategic waterway in the early hours of Tuesday, following a prolonged holding pattern near the strait late the previous night.
The tanker had set off from Sharjah in the UAE and was charting a course back toward China at the time of reporting.
A separate incident raised further alarm on Monday, when a second tanker — traced to Iran's Kharg Island oil export terminal — was detected in the strait while actively transmitting fabricated Automatic Identification System (AIS) location data designed to make the vessel appear to have originated from Saudi Arabia.
The deception tactic is far from isolated. Since hostilities began, a growing number of ships have resorted to broadcasting false AIS signals or switching off their tracking systems entirely in a bid to mask their movements through one of the world's most critical oil chokepoints.
The incidents compound mounting concerns over sanctions enforcement and maritime transparency in a waterway through which a significant share of global energy supply flows daily.
The carrier is owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping, a Chinese firm already named on the US sanctions register. Tracking data from MarineTraffic placed the vessel inside the strategic waterway in the early hours of Tuesday, following a prolonged holding pattern near the strait late the previous night.
The tanker had set off from Sharjah in the UAE and was charting a course back toward China at the time of reporting.
A separate incident raised further alarm on Monday, when a second tanker — traced to Iran's Kharg Island oil export terminal — was detected in the strait while actively transmitting fabricated Automatic Identification System (AIS) location data designed to make the vessel appear to have originated from Saudi Arabia.
The deception tactic is far from isolated. Since hostilities began, a growing number of ships have resorted to broadcasting false AIS signals or switching off their tracking systems entirely in a bid to mask their movements through one of the world's most critical oil chokepoints.
The incidents compound mounting concerns over sanctions enforcement and maritime transparency in a waterway through which a significant share of global energy supply flows daily.
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