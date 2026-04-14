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Trump Says US Will Secure Iran Nuclear ‘Dust’ Through Force, Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington will ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, stating that the issue will be resolved either through negotiations or through force, amid ongoing stalled diplomatic efforts.
Speaking to reporters outside the Oval Office, Trump used unusually vague language to describe what he said the US is seeking from Iran.
"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, and we're going to get the dust back. We'll get it back, either we'll get it back from them, or we'll take it," he told reporters outside of the Oval Office. It is unclear what the president was referring to by mentioning “dust,” including whether that means all of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.
He had earlier posted similar remarks on his social media platform, suggesting cooperation with Iran in handling its nuclear materials and referencing deep underground facilities.
"The United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust’."
Trump also claimed that Iranian officials re-engaged with Washington after recent failed talks, arguing that Tehran still wants to reach an agreement. He described the negotiations as partially successful but said they ultimately collapsed over core disagreements related to nuclear capabilities.
“I think they will agree to it. I'm almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it. If they don't agree there's no deal. There'll never be a deal," he said.
His remarks come as the US moves to intensify pressure on Iran, including the implementation of maritime restrictions on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports. The measure was announced following Trump’s directive and confirmed by military officials, who said it applies broadly to all ships regardless of origin.
US Central Command said the restrictions will be enforced across key waterways near Iran, including the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, further escalating tensions surrounding the already fragile negotiations.
Speaking to reporters outside the Oval Office, Trump used unusually vague language to describe what he said the US is seeking from Iran.
"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, and we're going to get the dust back. We'll get it back, either we'll get it back from them, or we'll take it," he told reporters outside of the Oval Office. It is unclear what the president was referring to by mentioning “dust,” including whether that means all of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.
He had earlier posted similar remarks on his social media platform, suggesting cooperation with Iran in handling its nuclear materials and referencing deep underground facilities.
"The United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear 'Dust’."
Trump also claimed that Iranian officials re-engaged with Washington after recent failed talks, arguing that Tehran still wants to reach an agreement. He described the negotiations as partially successful but said they ultimately collapsed over core disagreements related to nuclear capabilities.
“I think they will agree to it. I'm almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it. If they don't agree there's no deal. There'll never be a deal," he said.
His remarks come as the US moves to intensify pressure on Iran, including the implementation of maritime restrictions on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports. The measure was announced following Trump’s directive and confirmed by military officials, who said it applies broadly to all ships regardless of origin.
US Central Command said the restrictions will be enforced across key waterways near Iran, including the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, further escalating tensions surrounding the already fragile negotiations.
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