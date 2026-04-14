403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, Pakistan Hold Talks on US–Iran Ceasefire, Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Pakistan and the United Kingdom have held talks focusing on the US–Iran ceasefire and broader regional developments, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reviewed recent US–Iran negotiations that took place in Islamabad, along with wider geopolitical dynamics in the region.
During the discussions, Cooper reportedly praised Pakistan’s role in supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation and encouraging dialogue between conflicting parties.
Dar emphasized the importance of fully upholding and implementing the ceasefire, while reaffirming Islamabad’s continued commitment to diplomacy as the only viable path toward resolving regional tensions and achieving lasting peace.
Separately, Dar reshared remarks made in the British Parliament highlighting Pakistan’s involvement in facilitating efforts to ease the US–Iran conflict and questioning the extent of UK support for those diplomatic initiatives.
According to reports, the US and Iran recently held direct talks in Islamabad over the weekend, though the discussions concluded without reaching an agreement.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reviewed recent US–Iran negotiations that took place in Islamabad, along with wider geopolitical dynamics in the region.
During the discussions, Cooper reportedly praised Pakistan’s role in supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation and encouraging dialogue between conflicting parties.
Dar emphasized the importance of fully upholding and implementing the ceasefire, while reaffirming Islamabad’s continued commitment to diplomacy as the only viable path toward resolving regional tensions and achieving lasting peace.
Separately, Dar reshared remarks made in the British Parliament highlighting Pakistan’s involvement in facilitating efforts to ease the US–Iran conflict and questioning the extent of UK support for those diplomatic initiatives.
According to reports, the US and Iran recently held direct talks in Islamabad over the weekend, though the discussions concluded without reaching an agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment