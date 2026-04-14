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Norway Warns Hormuz Crisis Could Impact Economy
(MENAFN) Norway’s finance minister has cautioned that escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could have significant economic repercussions for both global markets and Norway’s own economy.
Speaking to a Norwegian broadcaster, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said recent developments affecting shipping routes in the region could disrupt the movement of oil and gas through the strategic waterway.
“It will contribute to higher energy prices. It could contribute to higher inflation worldwide, and it will also affect the Norwegian economy,” he noted.
His comments come amid reports of increased restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports, raising concerns about global energy supply chains.
According to statements cited in reports, the US military has begun enforcing a blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The US Central Command said the measures would be applied to all ships regardless of nationality.
The escalation follows recent US–Iran negotiations held in Pakistan that ended without agreement, despite efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict that began earlier this year.
Officials warn that any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most important energy transit routes—could drive up fuel costs and contribute to wider inflationary pressures globally.
Speaking to a Norwegian broadcaster, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg said recent developments affecting shipping routes in the region could disrupt the movement of oil and gas through the strategic waterway.
“It will contribute to higher energy prices. It could contribute to higher inflation worldwide, and it will also affect the Norwegian economy,” he noted.
His comments come amid reports of increased restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports, raising concerns about global energy supply chains.
According to statements cited in reports, the US military has begun enforcing a blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The US Central Command said the measures would be applied to all ships regardless of nationality.
The escalation follows recent US–Iran negotiations held in Pakistan that ended without agreement, despite efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict that began earlier this year.
Officials warn that any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most important energy transit routes—could drive up fuel costs and contribute to wider inflationary pressures globally.
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