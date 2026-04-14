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EU Official: UN Convention On Law Of Sea Is Being Undermined Deliberately
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that the current events in the Strait of Hormuz clearly demonstrate the need for a "strong international maritime security coalition."In her address to the UN Security Council session on cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union, Kallas emphasized the necessity of maintaining security at sea. "Yet, this domain has become increasingly contested. Whether we are talking about the Baltic, North or Red seas, the numerous straits or the Indo-Pacific, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea/UNCLOS is being undermined deliberately.""International cooperation at sea has not evolved at the same rate as the threats in this domain. We must catch up," the European official added, noting that there have been many criticisms against the United Nations including the Security Council for failing to resolve conflicts this regard, Kallas pointed out that the record use of the veto in 2024, for example, suggests, that this body struggles to address conflicts as they arise further said: "If the Security Council was functioning as it should, we would not be where we are today. On the other hand, it is a chance for the UN to step up and show that it can deliver."
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