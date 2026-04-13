702 Locksmith Explains Rekeying Vs. Replacing Locks For Las Vegas Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) Moving into a new home in the Las Vegas area is exciting - but it also comes with a responsibility that many new homeowners overlook. Whether you just closed on a property in Henderson, North Las Vegas, or Summerlin, one of the first calls you should make is to a locksmith. The question most people ask is simple: should I rekey my locks or replace them entirely? The answer depends on several factors and getting it right can make a significant difference in how secure your home really is.







Understanding the difference between rekeying and replacing is essential before making any decisions. Both options improve security, but they do so in different ways and at different price points.

What Rekeying Actually Means

Rekeying is the process of altering the internal pin configuration inside a lock cylinder so that the old key no longer operates it. A locksmith removes the cylinder, rearranges or replaces the small spring-loaded pins inside, and reassembles everything. The result is a lock that responds only to a newly cut key - while the hardware itself remains unchanged.

Rekeying is an excellent option when your existing locks are in good condition but you have concerns about who may have copies of the old keys. Common scenarios include purchasing a previously owned home, ending a rental agreement, giving keys to a contractor or house sitter, or simply losing track of spare keys over time. Rekeying is typically the more cost-effective option because the hardware stays in place.

When Full Lock Replacement Makes More Sense

There are situations where rekeying alone is not the right answer. If your current locks are worn, stiff, or hard to turn, the internal components may be failing and no amount of rekeying will address the underlying wear. Similarly, if your locks are older models that lack basic security features such as anti-pick or anti-drill protection, upgrading to a higher-grade lock makes far more sense than simply rekeying the old hardware.

Homeowners who are upgrading to smart locks will need full replacement by default, since smart lock systems involve entirely new hardware. If you are installing keypad entry, biometric access, or app-controlled locks, a complete replacement is part of the process.

Cost Comparison: What to Expect

In the Las Vegas metro area, rekeying typically costs significantly less than replacement. For most standard door locks, rekeying runs anywhere from a fraction of the cost of new hardware installation. Full lock replacement depends heavily on the grade and style of lock you choose - a basic residential deadbolt costs much less than a high-security Grade-1 smart lock. A qualified locksmith can give you an accurate quote after inspecting your current hardware.

Security Grades: Not All Locks Are Equal

One important factor to consider during any lock decision is the ANSI/BHMA security grade of your hardware. Residential locks are rated on a scale from Grade 3 (basic) to Grade 1 (highest residential security). Many homes come installed with Grade-3 knob or lever locks as the primary entry hardware - these are often adequate for interior doors but fall short for exterior entry points.

If your home currently has Grade-3 locks on exterior doors, a full replacement that upgrades to Grade-1 deadbolts is a worthwhile investment regardless of cost, as the difference in resistance to forced entry is substantial.

Key Control: A Factor Often Overlooked

Both rekeying and replacement address the issue of key control - that is, limiting who has a functional key to your home. But rekeying offers a faster and more affordable solution when the only concern is eliminating access for former key holders. If you are purchasing a home and simply want a clean break from the previous owners and anyone they may have given keys to, rekeying every exterior lock in a single appointment is often the fastest, most practical route.

For a professional assessment of your current hardware and a recommendation tailored to your specific situation, consulting a trusted locksmith Henderson is the best first step.

Your Security Partner in Henderson and Las Vegas

Whether your home needs a simple rekey or a full hardware upgrade, working with an experienced local locksmith ensures the job is done right the first time. 702 Locksmith has served homeowners across Las Vegas and Henderson since 2010, providing fast turnaround, honest assessments, and transparent pricing on every service. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the team is ready to help you protect what matters most. Contact them today and take the guesswork out of your home security decisions.