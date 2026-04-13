Joaquin Phoenix To Kristen Stewart, Hollywood Stars Unite Against Proposed Paramount-Warner Bros Merger

MENAFN - Live Mint) A group of more than 1,000 film and television professionals, including Joaquin Phoenix, Ben Stiller and Kristen Stewart, have signed an open letter voicing opposition to a proposed deal involving Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The letter, which has circulated widely within the industry, raises concerns about further consolidation in the entertainment sector. Signatories include actors, directors, writers and producers, many of whom argue that such a merger could reduce competition and limit opportunities for creative work across film and television.

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According to reports, the proposed deal would see Paramount acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing together two of the largest media companies under one corporate structure. While no final agreement has been confirmed, the possibility of the merger has triggered debate across Hollywood and beyond.

The open letter calls attention to the potential risks associated with the deal. It warns that combining the companies could concentrate power among fewer decision-makers, affecting the diversity of stories being produced and distributed. The signatories also highlight concerns about job losses and the impact on smaller production houses that rely on a competitive marketplace.

Industry figures involved in the letter have stressed the importance of maintaining a wide range of voices in entertainment. They argue that a more consolidated system may prioritise large-scale projects over independent or mid-budget productions, which have traditionally provided space for new talent and different storytelling approaches.

The opposition comes at a time when the media industry is already undergoing significant change. Streaming platforms, shifting audience habits and ongoing financial pressures have led to mergers and restructuring across major studios in recent years. The proposed Paramount-Warner Bros deal is seen as part of this broader trend.

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The involvement of high-profile names such as Joaquin Phoenix, Ben Stiller and Kristen Stewart has drawn additional attention to the issue, amplifying the reach of the letter both within the industry and among the public.

The open letter represents one of the largest collective responses from Hollywood professionals in recent years, reflecting wider concerns about the future structure of the entertainment industry.