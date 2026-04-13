Trump Refuses Apology To Pope Leo XIV, Says 'Nothing To Apologize For' Amid Comments Over Iran War

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters on Monday (April 13) at the Oval Office has refused to apologise for his remarks against Pope Leo XIV, saying the pontiff was“very weak on crime” and had made“things that are wrong” in his criticism of the US stance on Iran.

The comments come amid a widening dispute between the White House and the Vatican over the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“Nothing to apologise for,” says Trump

Speaking at the White House briefing, Trump dismissed calls for an apology.

“There's nothing to apologize for,” he said.

He added of Pope Leo XIV:“Pope Leo said things that are wrong... He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran.”

Trump further argued that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, adding:“You cannot have a nuclear Iran.”

Pope Leo pushes back on Trump criticism

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV said he would not be intimidated by political pressure.

“I have no fear, neither of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel,” he said.

The Pope stressed the Church's role in peace advocacy, adding:“The mission of the Church is very clear... blessed are the peacemakers.”

He also said he had“no intention to debate” with Trump, describing himself as“not a politician.”

Feud intensifies over Iran war stance

The dispute has intensified over the US-Israeli war against Iran, with Trump accusing the Pope of interfering in foreign policy debates.

Earlier, Trump said he was“not a big fan of Pope Leo” and claimed the pontiff was“weak on crime and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

Pope Leo, meanwhile, has criticised the conflict and called for peace, saying he had a“moral duty” to speak out against war.

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