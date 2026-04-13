Tide Dental Orthodontics Provides Quality Dental Implants Treatment In Corpus Christi, Texas

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 13, 2026 1:37 am - Tide Dental Orthodontics in Corpus Christi offers advanced dental implants with expert specialists, cutting-edge technology, and personalized care. Their team provides lasting, natural-looking tooth replacement solutions in a comfortable setting.

Tide Dental Orthodontics, leading dental clinic in Corpus Christi, Texas, is proud to offer premium dental implants corpus christi residents can rely on for lasting, life-changing results. Tide Dental Orthodontics announces its comprehensive dental implants service in the Corpus Christi area, offering residents a permanent, natural-looking solution to missing teeth using advanced technology and a team of experienced dental specialists.

Whether you are dealing with one missing tooth or need a full smile restoration, the clinic's dedicated team is committed to making every treatment as simple, convenient, and pleasant as possible.

At Tide Dental Orthodontics, our proficient dental implants specialist utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide accurate, efficient treatment tailored to each patient's unique oral health needs. From 3D imaging to precision-guided implant placement, every procedure is designed to deliver the best possible outcome with minimal discomfort. Dental implants are titanium posts surgically placed into the jawbone, creating a permanent foundation for natural-looking replacement teeth. Unlike removable dentures, implants look, feel, and function just like real teeth - and with proper care, they can last a lifetime.

Meet Our Expert Dental Team

Tide Dental Orthodontics is proud to have an exceptional team of doctors serving the Corpus Christi community.

Dr. Joel Khoo holds a Master of Science in Prosthodontics from the University of Iowa and is a certified Hybridge implants provider - making him uniquely equipped to handle even complex implant cases.

Dr. ReAnn Boss brings a passion for patient care and a strong background in general and restorative dentistry.

Dr. Tina Huynh, a Corpus Christi native with a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree, is dedicated to creating a comfortable, welcoming environment for every patient. Together, this exceptional trio ensures you receive personalized, compassionate care from consultation through recovery.

Don't Wait - Act Before a Dental Emergency Strikes

The team at Tide Dental Orthodontics understands that life gets busy - but putting off dental care can lead to far bigger problems down the road. The earlier you visit, the more likely you'll be to avoid a potential emergency later. If you have been searching for dental implants corpus christi, there has never been a better time to schedule a consultation and take the first step toward a healthier, more confident smile. With flexible payment options, including monthly plans through Sunbit and the clinic's own Thrive Dental Plan, quality dental implant care is more accessible than ever.

About Tide Dental Orthodontics:

Tide Dental Orthodontics is a full-service dental clinic located in Corpus Christi, Texas, offering a comprehensive range of services including general dentistry, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, teeth whitening, and dental implants corpus christi patients have trusted for years. Led by a team of skilled and compassionate professionals - Dr. Joel Khoo, Dr. ReAnn Boss, and Dr. Tina Huynh - the practice is committed to delivering exceptional care in a warm, patient-first environment.

To book an appointment call us on +1 (361) 600-4847.