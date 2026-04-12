Fit India Sundays: Sports Minister Mandaviya Calls For Mass Participation To Build A Healthier, Developed Nation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, today highlighted the importance of fitness in nation-building. He encouraged citizens to participate in the Fit India movement and embrace active lifestyles to help achieve a developed India. He also led the 69th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Mandaviya said, "Sunday on Cycle, has become a nationwide movement. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, the youth of the country has become more aware about fitness. Prime Minister Modi has given the message of Fit India. This is not just a message, but a necessity for Viksit Bharat.”

Mandaviya emphasised that fitness is crucial, stating that for India to develop as a nation, the health of its citizens, particularly the youth, forms the foundation.

“A healthy citizen builds a healthy society, and a healthy society makes a nation developed. I urge every citizen, particularly the youth of this country, to join the Sunday on Cycle movement and spread the message of Fit India,” he added.

The Hon'ble Minister also stressed the link between sustainability and fitness through the Fit India App, which enables citizens to earn carbon credits by cycling.

This initiative promotes eco-friendly transportation and rewards healthy living. The accumulated carbon credits can be used to buy products, and soon, the cycling leaderboard will also receive tangible incentives.

In the early morning, the venue becomes a vibrant fitness space, filled with loud music, synchronised Zumba sessions, yoga mats across activity zones, and bikes lined up in anticipation.

The event featured yoga demonstrations, tug-of-war contests, rope-skipping sessions, recreational game zones, photo booths, and various interactive fitness activities. Participants of all ages - including celebrities, students, professionals, athletes, and families - gathered in large numbers.

Pinki Jangra, a bronze medalist boxer at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, was also honoured, along with fitness influencers Dinesh Shetty, a Muay Thai martial artist and winner of India's Ultimate Warrior, and Sonia Sisodia, a social activist.

The Raahgiri Foundation organised a 'nukkad natak' focused on the theme of“State Youth Leaders,” who served as special partners for this edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. This event introduced a socially engaging element, combining fitness with awareness and community messaging.

The State Youth Leaders also participated in the Government of India's My Bharat initiative, a permanent partner of Fit India that advances the movement through the efforts of young volunteers.

A dedicated yoga consultation booth, supported by the Ministry of AYUSH under its Yoga 365 initiative, provided participants with a space to relax during guided sessions and consultations. At the same time, a smart wall fitness challenge centered on neural activity drew enthusiastic crowds of all ages.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in partnership with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes, and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is carried out simultaneously in all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a significant public movement, with over 2.8 million citizens participating at more than 263,000 locations across the country since its inception.