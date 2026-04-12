Doctor Reveals Asha Bhosle Passed Away Due To 'Multi-Organ Failure'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday.

Doctor Prateet Samdani has shared that the singer was suffering from several medical complications and passed away due to multiple organ failure.

He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra, announced the unfortunate news of Asha Bhosle's passing away outside the hospital.

Her last rites will take place at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news, saying that those who wish to pay their last respects to the singer can visit her Mumbai residence in Lower Parel on Monday at 11 AM.

“My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence...," he said.

On Saturday, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had stated that her grandmother was admitted to the hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Zanai wrote on her official Instagram account, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Shifting our focus to her glorious term as a singer, Asha Bhosle sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama 'Majha Bal'.

Later, she also moved towards Hindi songs, delivering many memorable numbers such as 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani', 'Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji', 'O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan', and 'Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana', to name just a few.