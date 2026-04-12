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Germany’s Lufthansa Strike Forces Widespread Flight Cancelations
(MENAFN) A sweeping cabin crew strike paralyzed Lufthansa operations across Germany on Friday, forcing the cancellation of roughly 1,000 flights and leaving more than 90,000 passengers scrambling at the country's two busiest airports.
Frankfurt Airport, Germany's primary international gateway, bore the heaviest blow — approximately 580 flights axed from a scheduled roster of around 1,350 departures and arrivals. Munich Airport, the carrier's second major hub, saw a further 400 flights disrupted as the walkout rippled across the network.
The one-day industrial action, orchestrated by the Independent Flight Attendants Organization (UFO), ran from shortly after midnight through to 10 PM local time (2000 GMT). Cabin crew at Lufthansa's regional subsidiary CityLine joined the stoppage at nine German airports, compounding the scale of the disruption.
UFO chair Joachim Vazquez Buerger laid the blame squarely at Lufthansa's door, accusing the airline of refusing to table a workable offer and insisting the chaos "would have been avoidable." He noted that the union had deliberately held back from striking during the peak Easter travel period — but warned that Friday's action would still catch thousands of holidaymakers attempting to return home at the close of the long weekend.
Lufthansa urged passengers to verify their flight status before traveling to the airport, confirming it was proactively notifying all affected travelers. The airline activated a contingency plan incorporating additional services operated by its subsidiaries and the deployment of larger aircraft on selected routes to absorb some of the overflow.
Friday's walkout is the latest in a mounting series of labor confrontations to hit Lufthansa in 2025. In mid-February, UFO joined forces with pilots from the Vereinigung Cockpit union in a coordinated one-day strike that produced similarly widespread cancellations. Members had voted by an overwhelming margin in late March to authorize further industrial action after wage negotiations collapsed without agreement.
Frankfurt Airport, Germany's primary international gateway, bore the heaviest blow — approximately 580 flights axed from a scheduled roster of around 1,350 departures and arrivals. Munich Airport, the carrier's second major hub, saw a further 400 flights disrupted as the walkout rippled across the network.
The one-day industrial action, orchestrated by the Independent Flight Attendants Organization (UFO), ran from shortly after midnight through to 10 PM local time (2000 GMT). Cabin crew at Lufthansa's regional subsidiary CityLine joined the stoppage at nine German airports, compounding the scale of the disruption.
UFO chair Joachim Vazquez Buerger laid the blame squarely at Lufthansa's door, accusing the airline of refusing to table a workable offer and insisting the chaos "would have been avoidable." He noted that the union had deliberately held back from striking during the peak Easter travel period — but warned that Friday's action would still catch thousands of holidaymakers attempting to return home at the close of the long weekend.
Lufthansa urged passengers to verify their flight status before traveling to the airport, confirming it was proactively notifying all affected travelers. The airline activated a contingency plan incorporating additional services operated by its subsidiaries and the deployment of larger aircraft on selected routes to absorb some of the overflow.
Friday's walkout is the latest in a mounting series of labor confrontations to hit Lufthansa in 2025. In mid-February, UFO joined forces with pilots from the Vereinigung Cockpit union in a coordinated one-day strike that produced similarly widespread cancellations. Members had voted by an overwhelming margin in late March to authorize further industrial action after wage negotiations collapsed without agreement.
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