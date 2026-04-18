ECI Plans 'Slow Polling', 'Slow Counting' To Frustrate TMC Agents: Mamata

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has planned“slow polling” and“slow counting” during the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in the state to frustrate TMC polling and counting agents.

“The ECI has plans of 'slow polling' and 'slow counting' this time. Initially, information will be spread that the Trinamool Congress is trailing in most of the assembly constituencies. This ploy is to mislead people and frustrate Trinamool Congress's polling and counting agents. But do not be misled or frustrated by such things. Ultimately, we will win. If the BJP makes the 'sunrise', the Trinamool Congress will surely make the sunset. This time we will win with more seats than in 2021. Just ensure that people can cast their votes,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Uluberia in Kolkata, adjacent to the Howrah district, on Saturday afternoon.

She also launched a scathing attack against the Union Government over the day-long raids and search operation by the officials of the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate on Friday at different locations in and around Kolkata, including the residences and offices of a party leader, a party candidate, and a proposer in the nomination paper of the Chief Minister.

“The central agencies never reach the residences of the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) leaders. They always target the Trinamool Congress. I believe that Trinamool Congress leaders and workers never succumb to financial greed. We always fight. If I am a warrior, my mothers and sisters are my fellow warriors,” the Chief Minister said.

She also alleged that while on one hand the BJP leaders are minting foreign currencies by exporting beef abroad, on the other hand, the same leaders are trying to ban non-vegetarian foods in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said.

She also apprehended that microchips might be fitted in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to manipulate the polling process.“So, in case of any malfunctioning of an EVM, do not allow the same machine to be used after repair. Insist on the replacement of that machine,” the Chief Minister told her counting agents.