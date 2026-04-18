Urvashi Dholakia Slammed For Dragging Asit Kumar Modi Into Night Construction Row In Her Neighbourhood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia has been slammed for dragging 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Kumar Modi into the night construction row in her neighbourhood.

On Friday, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress raised concerns regarding the late-night construction work underway in Mumbai's Juhu area.

She had called the disturbance caused by the construction allegedly taking place at a property owned by Asit Kumar Modi a“midnight horror” for residents.

However, now the builders have shared a statement saying that the property in question does not belong to Asit Modi.

They further raised objections regarding the mention of the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' maker in the matter.

The official statement from Mr. Jignesh and the appointed contractor, Mehta & Co., reads,“The property in question does not belong to Asit Kumarr Modi and is being constructed by Mr. Jignesh and appointed Contractor, M/S Mehta & Co. with all requisite approvals in place. We strongly object to the unnecessary mention of Asit Kumarr Modi's name in a matter entirely unrelated to him. The allegations made by Urvashi Dholakia are baseless and misleading."

"We request media to take note and publish our statement accordingly," they concluded.

Earlier, Urvashi shared her ordeal in an open letter that read, "For several days now, construction work has continued well beyond permissible hours, often late into the night. The constant noise from machinery, drilling, and movement of materials has made it extremely difficult for residents to rest, affecting sleep, health, and overall well-being. This property where the construction is going on is currently owned by Mr. Asit Modi @officialasitkummarmodi and his family."

“As per local regulations and civic norms, construction activities are expected to adhere to designated timings, particularly in residential zones. Unfortunately, these guidelines appear to be consistently overlooked. This is not just an inconvenience...it is a matter of basic living conditions. Families with children, elderly residents, and working individuals are all being impacted by the lack of consideration and compliance,” she went on to add.